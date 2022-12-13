Independent shop in Harrogate in running to win Britain’s Favourite Local Business award
A Harrogate husband and wife team, who have run their shop together for 22 years, are in the running to be Britain’s Favourite Local Business.
Sue and Steve Kramer, founders of family business Crown Jewellers, say their partnership is the key to the longevity of the shop.
“People say that they couldn’t work with their partner but for us, it has worked well,” said Sue.
"Steve is the jeweller and he’s one of the most qualified diamond experts in Harrogate.
"Whereas I’m more of the ‘people person’, chatting to customers.
"We love working together and I think that has helped us stay in business so long.
“When we set up Crown Jewellers 22 years ago, internet shopping didn’t exist.
"For us, service is everything, we care and we are passionate about what we do.
"It comes from the heart."
Crown Jewellers is located on Commercial Street, which has long been a stronghold of independents in Harrogate, with a focus on quality and service.
The store was nominated for the award by Kathryn Pridmore after it was recommended by her sister-in-law.
"Sue and Steve are always jolly, always helpful.
“Their whole approach makes them worthy of being the UK’s favourite local business.
"They make you feel important and valued, even if you’re only popping in for a chat or to buy a £20 pair of earrings.
"Crown Jewellers have been around a long time, and that takes a lot, I think they genuinely enjoy people and helping the community and they deserve to win.”
Commercial Street has its own retailers group for the street, which Sue was instrumental in setting up, partly to encourage people to shop local and partly to collaborate on initiatives for the community.
At the moment, it is doing a Christmas chocolate collection for the food bank.
Sue Kramer said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be nominated as the UK’s Favourite Local Business.
"It would be unbelievable to win the competition.
“It’s not just about a quick sale, we look after all our customers.
"Customers know they can come back to us, and we’ll offer a free clean to keep that diamond looking sparkly.
"It’s such a privilege to become part of someone’s story through providing their engagement or wedding rings.
"I can’t tell you how many weddings we’ve been invited to over the years."
Crown Jewellers is part of the Harrogate Gift Card scheme, which was introduced by Harrogate BID to encourage local shopping.
The Harrogate Gift Card is one of the 80-plus Town & City Gift Card programmes in the UK and Ireland which are sponsoring the Help Us Find The UK’s Favourite Local Business competition.
Any local business can be nominated with the business receiving the most votes adjudged the winner.
The winner, and the person who nominated them, will both receive £500 of gift cards.
Other Harrogate businesses with nominations so far include Imagined Things Bookshop, Novu, Oscar & Clarke, Clicking with Canines, The Dogs Bakery & Café, Yarn and Lords and Ladies.
Bethany Allen from Harrogate BID said: “It is wonderful to see Sue and Steve recognised in the competition."
People can vote for Crown Jewellers – or any other Harrogate business - for free at www.lovelocalwin.co.uk until December 21.