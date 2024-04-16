Independent newcomer to Harrogate's cafe culture boasts real Mediterranean roots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although it's only been open a few weeks, The Tulip Café's genuine Mediterranean flavour is proving popular.

Located at 9 Beulah Street in Harrogate, the new independent business not only offers coffee and scones but also reflects its heritage by serving Turkish tea and sucuklu toast, that a classic Turkish Sausage Toast dish, by the way, among other things.

Since it moved into the spot vacated by Sirius Café in late March, The Tulip Café has breathed new life into the site.