Independent newcomer to Harrogate's cafe culture boasts real Mediterranean roots

A new cafe in Harrogate is attracting a loyal customer base in the town centre.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 16:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Although it's only been open a few weeks, The Tulip Café's genuine Mediterranean flavour is proving popular.

Located at 9 Beulah Street in Harrogate, the new independent business not only offers coffee and scones but also reflects its heritage by serving Turkish tea and sucuklu toast, that a classic Turkish Sausage Toast dish, by the way, among other things.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since it moved into the spot vacated by Sirius Café in late March, The Tulip Café has breathed new life into the site.

And this bright and cheery also proved, once again, that Harrogate's coffee culture is still going strong despite the economic landscape and the cost of living.

Related topics:Harrogate