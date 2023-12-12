Independent Harrogate shop 'that does good' launches brand new frontage as it transforms its Victorian facade

An independent Harrogate shop is launching a beautiful festive makeover of its Victorian facade in time for Christmas.

The new nature-led design at Harrogate Organics highlights its commitment to changing society's approach to wellbeing.

Located at at 7 Market Place, the transformation of the shop's frontage is part of its Winter Awakening campaign.

In its third year and second premises, Harrogate Organics Company is keen to show exactly can be done to help solve life’s health problems and to illustrate that there is an alternative to the prescription.

Shop change - The new nature-led design at Harrogate Organics highlights its commitment to changing society's approach to wellbeing. (Picture contributed)

Founded by Dan Simpson and Andy Burrows, the business was born after the former grew tired of the failings of prescriptive medicines which he was urged to take for anxiety, stress and low mood.

He decided that a daily concoction of statins, anti-depressants, beta blockers and such like surely wasn’t the answer.

After researching alternative more natural ways to solve his problems, Harrogate Organics was born.

The business’s ethos is clear:

Based in Harrogate, the home of well-being, our products work together to solve some of life’s problems such as sleep, anxiety and stress, so that your days are happier and healthier.

We do the world of good.

We are building for the future.

We are creating something special for the long term.

We want to do what is right for the planet and people.