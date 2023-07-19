Independent Harrogate firm backs women's football in key partnership with Hull City Ladies FC

Harrogate solicitors Truth Legal are delighted to have become a Key Partner of the Hull City Ladies and hope to play their part in contributing to the growth of women's football in England.

Georgina Parkin, Managing Director at Truth Legal, said: "We are thrilled to be entering into this exciting sponsorship deal with Hull City Ladies FC, whose first team are called The Tigresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a law firm deeply rooted in Yorkshire, we are committed to supporting local initiatives and nurturing talent within our community.

Fans of Hull City Ladies will see Harrogate firm Truth Legal's branding on their team’s away football kit until 2025. (Picture Hull City Ladies)

"With this collaboration, we aim to promote the values of fairness and equality, both on and off the pitch.

"We believe in the power of sport to inspire and empower individuals, just as we believe in our ability to fight for justice and deliver exceptional client service.”

Fans of Hull City Ladies, who play their home matches in the FA Women's National League Tier 4 at Easy Buy Stadium in Barton Upon Humber, will see the Truth Legal branding on their team’s away kit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Truth Legal has been providing specialist legal services for over a decade with a focus on personal injury, immigration, clinical negligence, employment law and professional negligence.

The firm not only have offices on Victoria Avenue in Harrogate, they are also based in Hull and Leeds.

Danny Johnson, Hull City Ladies FC Managing Director, said: “I’m delighted that the club has formed an exciting partnership with Truth Legal and I'm pleased that Truth Legal will appear proudly on the front of our new away shirt from 2023-25.

"Truth Legal strives to help people by offering free legal advice that is both honest and ethical, which fits in with Hull City Ladies values and ethos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re looking forward to a long term partnership which will continue to give Women and Girls opportunities to develop, empower and achieve.”