Independent Harrogate cafe to mark its first anniversary with dog-friendly competition

First opened in May 2022 on Regent Parade next to Circa Vintage Boutique shop off Skipton Road, the family owners of dog-friendly The Dogs Bakery & Cafe are gearing up for their first anniversary on the same day as the coronation of King Charles III.

To mark this milestone on May 6, owner Emma Ashurst is launching a competition to find a true "Monarch” of The Dogs Bakery & Cafe.

Renowned for its brilliant painted window displays, the winning Pooch will appear on the shop window.

There will be other prizes, too, including an afternoon tea for two people plus the dog, and a hamper of dog treats.

The opening of The Dogs Bakery & Cafe followed the success of The Dogs Bakery which was launched online a year earlier to deliver delicious and nutritious homemade treats for dogs.

Emma said: “The company was inspired by our love for our own pets.

"We believed that our dogs deserved their own delicious doggy delights, so we decided to start making our own homemade treats for them.”

Details of how to enter the competition are available on Instagram and Facebook.

The cafe is hoping to secure a celebrity to do the judging and it will be donating money to Dogs 4 Rescue charity as part of its first birthday celebrations.

