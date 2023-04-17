News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
2 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
2 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
3 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Independent Harrogate cafe to mark its first anniversary with dog-friendly competition

A Harrogate cafe is to celebrate its first fantastic birthday by giving away an afternoon tea for two people - plus dog.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

First opened in May 2022 on Regent Parade next to Circa Vintage Boutique shop off Skipton Road, the family owners of dog-friendly The Dogs Bakery & Cafe are gearing up for their first anniversary on the same day as the coronation of King Charles III.

To mark this milestone on May 6, owner Emma Ashurst is launching a competition to find a true "Monarch” of The Dogs Bakery & Cafe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Renowned for its brilliant painted window displays, the winning Pooch will appear on the shop window.

The dog-friendly The Dogs Bakery & Cafe is gearing up for its first anniversary on the same day as the coronation of King Charles III.The dog-friendly The Dogs Bakery & Cafe is gearing up for its first anniversary on the same day as the coronation of King Charles III.
The dog-friendly The Dogs Bakery & Cafe is gearing up for its first anniversary on the same day as the coronation of King Charles III.
Most Popular

There will be other prizes, too, including an afternoon tea for two people plus the dog, and a hamper of dog treats.

The opening of The Dogs Bakery & Cafe followed the success of The Dogs Bakery which was launched online a year earlier to deliver delicious and nutritious homemade treats for dogs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emma said: “The company was inspired by our love for our own pets.

"We believed that our dogs deserved their own delicious doggy delights, so we decided to start making our own homemade treats for them.”

Details of how to enter the competition are available on Instagram and Facebook.

The cafe is hoping to secure a celebrity to do the judging and it will be donating money to Dogs 4 Rescue charity as part of its first birthday celebrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The date of the judging will be Sunday, April, 30.

Related topics:HarrogateCharles III