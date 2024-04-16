Independent Harrogate brewery's 'home brew' ends up on shelves of leading supermarket chain across the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rooster’s has been working with ASDA to develop the fridge packs of its award-winning flagship IPA Baby-Faced Assassin.

The first collaboration of its kind for thefamily-run brewery which began as a labour of love in 1993, the new 4-packs will soon be taking pride of place on the shelves of 191 selected ASDA stores across the UK.

Brewed with 100% Citra hops and first conceived as a homebrew recipe in 2011, inspired by classic American IPA’s at that time, the move into the 4-pack format and listing with ASDA cements Baby-Faced Assassin as being Rooster’s best-selling small pack product.

Harrogate-based Rooster’s has been working with ASDA to develop the fridge packs of its award-winning flagship IPA Baby-Faced Assassin. (Picture contributed)

Tom Fozard, Rooster’s Commercial Director, said: “I never could have imagined the journey Baby-Faced Assassin would go on when I first brewed it as a one-off homebrew recipe.

"The awards it’s won and how revered it’s become is very humbling, as is the opportunity to work with the team at ASDA to develop the new 4-packs.

"The opportunity this listing provides for a small, independent brewery like ours is fantastic.”

One of the first beers to be canned by an independent craft brewery in the UK back in December 2014, Baby-Faced Assassin has gone on to become synonymous with the Rooster’s brand and has won a lengthy list range of awards, including a gold medal in the small pack at the 2017 International Brewing Awards.

It’s turning out to be a big year for Rooster’s, which has been owned by the Fozard family since 2011.

In March, Rooster's announced the acquisition of fellow Harrogate beermaker Daleside.

This June will see the return of its hugely popular Suds With Buds Invitational Beer Festival on Saturday, June 29 at its base on Hornbeam Park.

