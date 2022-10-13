Incredible success at World Beer Awards for North Yorkshire brewery Black Sheep

Born and bred in Masham, the highly respected independent picked up five medals at the 2022 World Beer Awards, including one gold.

Black Sheep’s Milk Stout, a creamy stout packing notes of chocolate, vanilla and coffee, was named country winner in the Milk Stout category.

One of the brewery’s most accomplished beers, it collected the same award in 2019, as well as a gold medal in the International Brewing Awards that year.

The success is well-timed for the brewery, which is also celebrating its anniversary, marking exactly 30 years of independent, quality brewing in Masham.

“This year’s big win at the World Beer Awards affirms what we all believe here, that Black Sheep’s beers are among the best in the world across multiple beer categories," said Charlene Lyons, chief executive at Black Sheep.

“We’re incredibly proud of our brewing team here in Masham and we’re always so grateful to everyone who has supported Black Sheep Brewery over the last 30 years by simply enjoying a pint of Yorkshire’s finest.”

But this is not the first time Black Sheep has won big at the World Beer Awards

Last year it collected nine medals, including a Gold for its limited-edition, Peanut Brittle Stout.

Full list of Black Sheep's 2022 winners at the World Beer Awards

Milk Stout – Gold Award and Country Winner – ‘Milk Stout’ category

Shapeless Malice – Silver Award – ‘Imperial Stout’ category

Best Bitter – Bronze Award – ‘Best Bitter up to 4.5%’ category

Riggwelter – Bronze Award – ‘Dark Strong Beer’ category

54 Lager – Bronze Award – ‘Helles Lager’ category

Black Sheep brewery is hosting a Big Birthday Bash in October, inviting cask beer lovers from far and wide to join in on the celebrations and a raise a glass.

