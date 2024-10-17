Incredible £2,500 raised to combat homelessness following success of town’s first-ever Big Harrogate Sleepout

By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Oct 2024, 10:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
More than £2,500 has been raised so far to help combat homelessness in Harrogate after the success of the town's first-ever Big Harrogate Sleepout.

Hosted at Harrogate Rugby Club, the event saw 30 people from local businesses and the community endure a night under the stars to raise awareness and vital funds for the Harrogate Homeless Project.

The donation, which is equivalent to funding someone on the streets with 60 nights’ accommodation, in a warm, comfortable bed at the Harrogate Homeless hostel, will go directly towards maintaining the project’s initiatives including the Springboard Day Centre and the No Second Night Out program.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local businesses, including Harrogate Spring Water, Belzona, Raworths and Titan Wealth Management participated in the inaugural sleepout, demonstrating the power of local companies to come together for an important cause.

The Big Harrogate Sleepout saw 30 people from local businesses and the community endure a night under the stars to raise awareness and vital funds for the Harrogate Homeless ProjectThe Big Harrogate Sleepout saw 30 people from local businesses and the community endure a night under the stars to raise awareness and vital funds for the Harrogate Homeless Project
The Big Harrogate Sleepout saw 30 people from local businesses and the community endure a night under the stars to raise awareness and vital funds for the Harrogate Homeless Project

The participants, ranging from managing directors to employees, showed their commitment by sleeping outside, highlighting the reality many face daily.

Richard Cooper, CEO of Harrogate Homeless Project, praised the collective effort: “We are deeply moved by the community’s response to our first Big Harrogate Sleepout.

"The money raised will directly support our initiatives, from emergency accommodations to hostel services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's inspiring to see the unity among businesses and residents in addressing this issue.”

Harrogate Spring Water, who spearheaded the initiative, have been working with the Harrogate Homeless Project and Harrogate Rugby Club on this event since the beginning of the year.

Ian Swann, Operations Director at Harrogate Spring Water, said: “This event stands as a powerful reminder that we had a choice to sleepout but there are many people across our town who don’t have that choice.

"Seeing the community come together to make a lasting impact to local people facing homelessness has been fantastic.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lily Alexander-Pike, Corporate Social Responsibility Executive at Belzona shared her thoughts on the event: “As soon as we heard about the sleepout we knew we wanted to be involved.

"It’s a great opportunity to get a team together and support a local community event.

"We’ll definitely be back next year and hope to regain our title as Big Harrogate Sleepout quiz champions.”

Richard Cooper added: “This event has been a great success and we are able to announce the Big Sleepout date for next year - Thursday 2 October 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are determined to make the next event even bigger and better so that we can do more to help homeless people, rough sleepers and those at risk of homelessness.

"Save the date and join us.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://www.harrogate-homeless-project.org.uk

Related topics:HarrogateRichard Cooper

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice