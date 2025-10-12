“Including The Pleasure Atelier in our film might just remind women that it’s okay to put themselves first again.”

Women’s wellness movement The Pleasure Atelier has signed a product placement deal with Hot Flash, a new comedy filming exclusively in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot Flash tells the story of an accidental entrepreneur who triumphs despite imposter syndrome, brutal menopause symptoms, and the challenges of being a forty plus single mum. A women’s wellness movement dedicated to helping midlife women reclaim pleasure and recapture their mojo, The Pleasure Atelier’s presence includes being referenced in a frank chat between two characters about dating in midlife.

Founder - coach and educator Marie Morice, who is based in London, said: “Women often find themselves dealing with menopause or newly-found singledom at this stage of their lives and it can really shake their confidence. Like Hot Flash’s lead character Geri, they might stand on the sidelines feeling isolated or broken and put their needs and desires last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The themes explored in Hot Flash really resonate with me, both personally as someone experiencing menopause, and as a coach to thousands of midlife women navigating sexuality, dating and relationships. I founded The Pleasure Atelier to help all women rediscover their desires and start to live life on their own terms. Being able to use this film to spread that message is hugely exciting!”

The Pleasure Atelier founder - coach and educator Marie Morice

The film’s writer and producer Jan Birley, said: “Every woman should have a Marie to talk to! We’ve made no secret of our goal to celebrate Yorkshire through our film, but we want to celebrate women too. Our product placements are highly relevant and sensitively done, and if including the Pleasure Atelier in certain scenes reminds a woman who’s struggling that her needs matter too, that’s a massive win.”

Hot Flash will shoot from early 2026.