In the company of two expert baristas turning their Harrogate café into a food-lovers’ paradise

Q: What does your company do, and how did it start?

A: We are an independent Italian bakery and coffee shop. We also offer homemade cooked food.

We are proud to say that every single item on our menu is made by us inside our shop, with our own recipes. We cook our own bread and create dishes from scratch every single day, seven days per week. We also do pre-order birthday cakes, focaccia breads and many more for people to take home.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniela Genova and Nertil Xhallo, co-owners of Caffé Lago di Como

The company was started four years ago by an Italian chef, Antonio Cavinato. Nertil and I took over and introduced our own recipes, giving the shop a new era of ideas, atmosphere and cooking.

Q: What’s the most surprising thing about it?

A: Our menu mostly. People are surprised to see the amount of food we have prepared for the day. Usually 10 to 12 different cakes, and maybe 10 different ready- to-eat dishes.

And then from our guests’ feedback we can say our interior is quite unique. Vintage, rustic, warm and welcoming but most importantly the cocktail of smells once you entered the door from our food.

Also, our coffee is roasted especially for us, and as a finalist in the Lavazza barista championship in Turin, I can proudly say we do the best coffee there is.

Q: What do you do?

Daniela: Everything to do with social media, coffee-making, serving, cooking, but most importantly, creating new recipes and ideas for our shop.

Nertil: Everything to do with prep, orders, cooking, serving, dealing with problems, and also creating and trying new recipes.

Q: How did you end up here?

A: We were managers in Saranda Bar and Grill in Harrogate when we decided that it was time to work for ourselves and put our effort into to something we love.

When the opportunity came, we took over Caffé Lago di Como. For one month we were working in the morning in the café with the previous owner to learn everything there is to know about making Italian food, and the evening in the restaurant, with no days off and full determination to succeed.

Baking and cooking became a passion and here we are today, with 4.9 stars in Google reviews.

Q: If you weren’t doing this, what would you be doing?

Daniela: I have been a semi-professional football player in Greece, a finalist in the Lavazza competition for baristas in Turin, Italy, and a French wine expert. So probably playing football.

Nertil: I’m an architect with a Masters degree, and like Daniela I’m also a French wine expert, and was a London finalist in the Lavazza Barista competition.

Q: What motivates you?

A: When you create something from nothing and people appreciate it and come back for more. That’s what is pushing us to create more and to think of new ways to exceed our customers’ expectation and make their day.

Q: What one thing do you wish you had known when you first started in business?

A: Nothing in life comes easy. If you are not ready for the bad days, then don’t get excited about the good ones. Consistency is the key.

Q: What excites you in business?

A: Every day we get to do what we love, and people see this and they reflect on that.

We are an open kitchen. People can see when when we prepare their food. We have nothing to hide, we are clean and careful and most importantly, we take care of our business.

Q: What’s your pet hate in business?

A: The uncertainty of life. Not everything can be controlled.

Q: What advice would you give to people who are just starting their careers?

A: Take that big risk you’ve always been scared of. There are two pains in life: the pain of discipline and the pain of regret. Discipline weighs ounces, regret weighs tons.

Q: Who do you admire in business, and why?

A: We can’t say we admire someone specifically, but we can say that every time we meet someone more experienced than us and far more knowledgeable than us, we sit and we listen.

People who don’t give up and grow stronger in business are pure inspiration to us.

Q: What moments of your career stand out?

A: We used to work in the restaurant Saranda Bar and Grill in Harrogate. In only one year as managers we managed to bring Saranda up to first place in Tripadvisor out of 227 restaurants in Harrogate, for several weeks.

We were named fifth-best independent restaurant in the whole UK and best independent restaurant in North Yorkshire.

Also, Nertil and I were ask to do an article for this newspaper, where we were featured in a whole page interview!

Q: What sets your company apart from the competition?

A: We can proudly say our work ethic and determination is untouchable. We start our day at five in the morning, when we do our preparation for the day. We work more than 14 hours per day every day, for seven days per week.

We also treat our guests the same way we treat our family. For us, exceeding every single person’s expectation in our café is a priority.

We are passionate about what we do and we put extreme effort into our baking and cooking. We are consistent and always keen to take on new challenges.

Q: What’s the most difficult challenge you have have faced, and what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

A: I think the most difficult challenge for us was for the people to get used to what we do. Some people don’t like different – they find comfort in the things that they are used to.

At the moment, we are trying to introduce ourselves to Harrogate, and to make a good first impression that will last.

Q: Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

A: We are working on two new projects as we speak. Our plans are to expand as much as possible and to create opportunities for people who are passionate about what they do and want to make a difference in this town.

Q: Why is good to do business in Harrogate?

A: Without a doubt, the competition. Harrogate has more than 250 places to sit down and eat. If you can stand out and be seen and be number one with 250 different coffee shops and restaurants around you, you are doing something right.

For us, this is the challenge we need. This is why we push ourselves so hard, because there are 250 other owners that want first place in this town – so we will do more, and we will work harder.

Factfile:

Name:

Daniela Genova and Nertil Xhallo

Age: Daniela 24; Nertil 32

Birthplace:

Greece and Albania

Job Title: Co-owners

Company Name:

Caffé Lago Di Como

Website Address:

www.lagodacomo.com

Company Founded: 2018

Turnover: n/a