In The Company Of: Tom Fozard, Commercial Director of Rooster’s Brewing Co, who values his business's independence

1. In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

Rooster’s is a brewery with an onsite taproom based at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1993, we’re best known for brewing modern, hop-forward pale ales and IPA’s, having been the first in the UK to brew with new world hops from the USA in particular.

Tom Fozard, Commercial Director of Rooster’s Brewing Co of Harrogate. (Picture Mark Newton Photography)

Over the past 30 years we’ve developed into brewing and packaging our beers in cask and keg, predominantly for pubs and restaurants, as well as in cans for smaller shops and supermarkets.

We also regularly export to Italy, Sweden and Finland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. What's the most surprising thing about it?

Rooster’s early approach to using hops from the USA is now commonplace at breweries across the UK, but it puts the brewery front and centre when it comes to tracing the origins of the craft beer revolution that’s taken place over the past decade or so. That said, we’re still quite a well-kept secret, relatively speaking.

3. What do you do in the business?

We’re a small, family-owned company, so I’m responsible for a broad range of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the main, this includes overseeing the management of our production scheduling, sales and logistical planning, export development, onsite Taproom, events, marketing and brand management.

I also enjoy being Rooster’s in-house designer and ‘ideas guy’.

I pretty much have a hand in everything apart from brewing and packaging the beer.

4. How did you end up here?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I graduated from uni with a degree in Media Communications before being elected to become my student union’s Communications Officer for a year, becoming editor of the student newspaper and head of events, before moving back to Yorkshire and working at a small publishing company.

The global financial crash put an end to that in 2009, so, after a short time ‘signing on’, I found work at a local bar, before then moving on to work at a specialist beer shop in Leeds.

It was there that I developed a borderline obsession with home brewing and beer in general.

My twin brother, who left school and went straight into training to become a commercial brewer, began looking for a new challenge around the same time, which also fortunately coincided with our dad deciding to sell the pub business he’d built up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I approached my dad for some advice on a business plan I’d been developing for a start-up brewery and he quite rightly told me it wasn’t very good.

He did, however, see enough in it (and me), coupled with my brother’s experience to suggest the three of us start a brewery together.

That idea turned into buying Rooster’s when we were approached by founder, Sean Franklin.

5. If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d most likely be working in publishing or a similar creative role – ideally within the beer industry.

6. What motivates you?

The fear of standing still.

7. What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The phone number of a reliable crystal ball salesperson.

8. What excites you about business?

Achieving results, in whatever form they may come and seeing ideas come to fruition – however long it might take.

9. What is your pet hate in business?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corporate jargon.

10. What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Push yourself, embrace change, don’t get complacent and learn how to take disappointment in your stride.

11. Who in business do you most admire, and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m not someone who necessarily has a ‘business mind’ in a traditional sense, but I like what I’ve read about James Timpson in recent years.

Closer to home, what I’ve learned from my dad and the respect he has from those who’ve worked with him should probably be included here too!

12. What moments of your career so far stand out?

A couple spring to mind. Seeing Baby-Faced Assassin, originally a home brew recipe of mine, develop into our flagship IPA and become one of Rooster’s leading brands and most decorated beers when it comes to the awards won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning the initial vision I had for our Taproom into the highly-regarded venue it’s gone on to become is up there, too.

13. What sets your company apart from the competition?

The history of the brewery is one that not many others can claim to have.

As well as being innovative from the outset, Rooster’s has always been 100% family-owned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that basis, I think we approach how we do things differently to most other breweries and benefit from the varied experiences and skillsets myself, my dad and my brother bring to the party.

14. What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

The pandemic is easily the toughest challenge Rooster’s has faced.

Thankfully we made it through and tried to use the experience to better shape how we move forwards… just in time for the combined energy and cost of living crises!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15. Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

On a base level, it’s to keep doing what we’re good at; brewing reliable, highly-regarded and well-balanced beers.

Raising the profile of the brewery and brand awareness is also key for us to progress and grow the business.

16. Why is it good to do business in the Harrogate area?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re fortunate that Harrogate and most of the surrounding areas exist and operate in a bubble away from other parts of the country even more affected by the post-pandemic challenges we’re all facing.

I think this has helped to further shape a real sense of understanding locally when it comes to independence and the importance of supporting independent businesses.

Factfile

Name: Tom Fozard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age: 40

Birthplace: Harrogate

Job title: Commercial Director

Company name: Rooster’s Brewing Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Company address: Unit H5, Fifth Avenue, Hornbeam park, Harrogate, HG2 8QT

Website address: www.roosters.co.uk

Company founded: 1993