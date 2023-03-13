Name: Sebastian Contreras

Company name: Castle Clinic

Job title: Osteopath and Clinic Director

Sebastian Contreras, Director and Osteopath at the Castle Clinic in Knaresborough

Company address: Castle Yard, Knaresborough

Company founded: April 2004

Number of staff: 4 reception staff and 18 self-employed practitioners

The Castle Clinic in Knaresborough offers a wide range of therapies including physiotherapy, osteopathy and acupuncture

In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

We provide serviced treatment rooms for self-employed complementary and allied health professionals such as our audiologist, acupuncturists, reflexologist, physiotherapist, podiatrists, health kinesiologist, chiropractor, art psychotherapist, sports masseur and osteopaths.

It started out of the desire to bring together such a range of therapists under one roof in order to share expertise, patient management and of course running costs.

What is your role within the business?

I wear two hats – primarily I am an osteopath, treating patients with a wide-range of musculoskeletal conditions such as low back and neck pain, sciatica, arthritis, persistent tendon problems and plantar fasciitis.

But in December 2022 I became clinic director, so I’m responsible for ensuring the day-to-day running of the clinic, its ethos and development going forward.

If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I’m not sure – I haven’t thought about that since I was 16.

I can’t imagine doing anything else and I feel very fortunate about that.

What motivates you?

Both helping patients get better and striving to create the best clinic experience I can for both patients and fellow practitioners.

The satisfaction I get from supporting a patient’s journey to feeling better is unparalleled.

What is one thing that you wish you had known when you started out in business?

That there was going to be a global pandemic in 2020 so that I could buy PPE before it increased in price by 2000 per cent

What excites you about business?

I love working with people, both patients and colleagues.

Every day I learn from them and I couldn’t put a value on that.

What is your pet hate within business?

Hate is a strong word but I do get frustrated when people aren’t open-minded to new ideas or having a go at trying something different.

What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Find something you love and continue to invest in yourself and your professional development and seek feedback, so that you learn what works best and what doesn’t.

Don’t worry about simple mistakes as they happen to everyone – mistakes are a great way to learn.

Who in business do you most admire, and why?

My two mentors and role models.

Firstly, the late, great Knaresborough osteopath Kathryn Elliott who inspired me to be an osteopath having been her patient when I was 15.

She was a hard-working, dedicated and brilliant osteopath.

She was always incredibly supportive of me, particularly through my studies and in my formative years as an osteopath.

Secondly, my fellow osteopath Ami Sevi who I have worked with for 19 years.

He is one of the United Kingdom’s leading osteopaths with a relentless energy for bettering himself as a clinician, whilst supporting those colleagues around him to do the same.

He has helped me immensely, clinically and as a business owner.

What moments of your career so far stand out?

Mostly the thousands of regular, but at the same time, fascinating people I have met along the way.

But also, being awarded a Distinction in my MSc in Osteopathic Sports Care in 2013 was a highlight.

As was the moment when I bought the business from Tony, the previous owner.

Oh, and coming 6th in the 2015 Great Knaresborough Bed Race for Castle Clinic.

Did the Covid-19 pandemic affect your business? If so, how did you adapt during such a tough time and what did you learn?

The first lockdown was tough.

Initially I thought the business that we’d built up over 16 years had disappeared over night.

We were closed for nine weeks, but still had lots of calls from patients, new and existing, who were ruining their backs working from home with poor workstation setups or injuring themselves doing Joe Wicks’ daily workout.

We weren’t able to see patients face to face, but we provided care useful information through video appointments, blogs and vlogs online as well as personalised rehab videos for patients.

We also kept in contact with existing patients via the old-fashioned telephone.

All that being said, once we worked out how to open safely, we stayed open, even through the second and third lockdowns.

We were extremely fortunate and privileged as health care practitioners to be able to do that.

Through this experience I have learnt how to be resourceful, to think laterally and be creative with business.

Is your business currently experiencing any challenges at the moment?

As most businesses are finding, the increased energy costs are a challenge.

What sets your company apart from the competition?

Our team of practitioners is our biggest asset.

As I’ve already mentioned, we’ve got an eclectic group of caring practitioners who will do anything possible to support their patients get better.

On top of that we have technology such as therapeutic laser therapy and shockwave therapy, both unique to the area.

These two technologies are extremely effective in treating persistent and often difficult to treat conditions such as plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinopathies and rotator cuff issues.

Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

Whilst I’ve worked as an osteopath from Castle Clinic since July 2004, I only recently became clinic director at the very end of 2022.

My immediate plans are to rebuild the main clinic website so that it can be a tool for patients to access useful information regarding a variety of different conditions.

I also intend to update the facilities and interior design in the waiting and treatment rooms to ensure the patients experience a modern, calm and welcoming space.

Why is it good to do business in Knaresborough?

I love working so close to that special view over the viaduct.

In spring and summer it’s a great spot for lunch and it goes without saying that the people of Knaresborough are just lovely.

I grew up here, so the bond I feel is deeply rooted.