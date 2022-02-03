IN THE COMPANY OF: Sally Bendtson, founder of Limelight HR, whose role is ‘looking after people and making sure they’re happy’

Sally Bendtson, founder of Limelight HR in Harrogate.

A: We help small but ambitious companies achieve their goals by creating a team of happy, engaged people.

Limelight HR started when I moved back to my hometown of Harrogate having spent 10 years in London. I realised I wanted to do HR in a different way; that I wanted it to be meaningful and helpful and that I wanted to work in a values-led way.

I was disillusioned with the politics of big business, the lack of integrity and the lack of people-led decision making.

It occurred to me I could use all my knowledge, skills and experience to help small businesses who wouldn’t otherwise have that level of support. I knew we could do it in a way that was simple and enjoyable.

Q: What’s the most surprising thing about it?

A: That Limelight HR even exists! I never had any grand plan to be my own boss – it just happened organically. Some days I feel like this is completely normal, and other days I think how on earth did I get here?!

Q: What do you do?

A: I get asked that a lot. A lot of people don’t really know what HR is. Or they confuse it with recruitment. I once had to explain what it is to a group of seven-year-olds who were having a tour of our HR department at Nickelodeon. I said, ‘it’s my job to look after all the people working here and to make sure they are happy’. I think that sums it up nicely.

Effectively, I get involved with anything that relates to people. It can be anything from recruitment to staff contracts and policies, improving induction and appraisal processes, or working on reward, diversity or well-being projects.

It’s also providing advice or inspiration, about general matters or grievances and redundancies. Most managers have really good intentions but they’re unsure how to do things properly or what they should do for the best, so they need someone they trust to talk it through with.

Q: How did you end up here?

A: How long have you got? After getting a degree in Drama & English I became a mortgage adviser and then backpacked around the world before moving to Australia.

On my return I became a customer service manager at a mail order catalogue and then a travel sales consultant, but decided to move to London in search of a new career and a bit of excitement!

It was there I fell into HR and eventually ended up working for big brands like the BBC, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central. It was a ride, but I was ready for a slower pace when I moved back here.

Q: If you weren’t doing this, what would you be doing?

A: I’d be an actress, daaahling! Or a food critic. I love food – I think it would be amazing to spend my days eating for a living.

Q: What motivates you?

A: Personally, my three-year-old son. I’m a single parent and everything I do ultimately comes down to him, and the desire to make him proud, to be a good role model, and to give him a wonderful life.

Professionally, it’s helping people. Hearing the sense of relief in someone’s voice when I help them, seeing the lightbulb moment because of something I’ve suggested. Knowing I have given (sometimes vital) support to someone who needs it, whether that’s an employee or a manager, makes me feel good about what I do.

And having fun – ultimately it’s about having fun and enjoying life.

Q: What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out?

A: I wish I’d realised how capable I was. I wish I’d had more self-belief at the beginning.

Q: What excites you about business?

A: Everything. The possibilities are endless. That’s why I love HR too. No two days are ever the same – you never stop learning.

Q: What is your pet hate in business?

A: Bad service – I will never understand why anyone would be rude or unprofessional, particularly when you are paying them.

Q: What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

A: Follow your passion and do what makes you happy. And if you’re not sure, just go with the flow – but give everything you do everything you’ve got.

If something isn’t right, change it – you control your own path.

Q: Who in business do you most admire, and why?

A: Anyone who runs their business with integrity, heart and passion and who takes their own path rather than feeling the need to conform and fit in.

Q: What moments of your career so far stand out?

A: Interviewing the cast of Eastenders when I was working on a project at the BBC. It was slightly surreal. Actually, there were a lot of stand-out moments at the BBC.

Moving from a sole trader to a limited company and taking on my first staff member was a very proud moment for me.

More recently, I wrote my first book, The Planager, which has become an Amazon Bestseller on the list for Human Resources books. It’s a people planner, and I share a number of methods I have implemented over the years that have helped keep me and others focused and on track. For every sale, I also donate £1 to Mind, via Work for Good, as part of my commitment to contribute to better mental health and well-being at work.

Q: What sets your company apart from the competition?

A: Me. Where else are you going to find an HR person who’s gone viral on TikTok?

Jokes aside, I’d like to think our energy, passion, creativity and flair are what set us apart. We will always be looking to improve both what we do and what the businesses we help do. We will never stop trying to do better.

Q: What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced...?

A: Running the business from home whilst looking after my then 18-month-old on my own. I found the mute button on Zoom very useful. Thankfully, he was too short to be seen on the laptop screen – often the other people on the call had no clue about the mayhem and bribery going on under the keyboard!

Q: ...and what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

A: Our biggest challenge now is that the company is very reliant on me, which is why we want to continue to grow the team, so we can help more people.

Q: Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

A: I have a two-year, five-year and 10-year plan. It’s all based on growth but remaining true to our values and not losing sight of what we’re really about. Creating happy workplaces and doing it because we care.

Q: Why is it good to do bus- iness in Harrogate?

A: From the moment I set up the business I’ve had a tremendous amount of support from local business owners who are generous, kind, encouraging and selfless. I’ve made some fantastic friends as a result.

Also, Harrogate is a stunning place; I feel very grateful that it is my home and the home of my business.

Factfile:

Name: Sally Bendtson

Age: 44

Birthplace: Northampton

Job title: Founder / HR Consultant

Company name: Limelight HR

Company address: Bower Road, Harrogate

Website address: www.limelighthr.co.uk

Company founded: 2016

Turnover: n/a