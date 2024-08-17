Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In this week’s In The Company Of feature, Nikki Devine, director of Follifoot-based Studio Pens Ltd, talks about the nation’s love of stationery and why she is branching out into the world of soap.

In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

Studio Pens is a distributor; we supply UK retailers with a few select quality brands.

Until this year we were focused solely on writing instruments; we are the long-standing UK distributor for the much-loved German pen brand Kaweco, US pen brand Esterbrook, and we also supply retailers, smaller pen manufacturers and hobbyists with pen components and refills made by the German manufacturer, Schmidt.

Nikki Devine with some of the Marius Fabre products at retailer, The Home, at Salts Mill

This year, we have taken a (possibly surprising!) step into the world of Marseille soap and are proud to be the new UK distributor for Savonnerie Marius Fabre, manufacturers of Marseille soap since 1900 and these days run by the two great-granddaughters of Marius Fabre.

Studio Pens was started by my father Ian as the result of a chance meeting with the founder of US pen company Retro 51, George Kartsotis, at a trade show in Las Vegas. Ian and George hit it off immediately. George was looking for a UK partner and Ian was ready for a new adventure, so Studio Pens was born.

It was after Ian met Michael Gutberlet, the owner of Kaweco, in 2009, and became the company’s UK distributor, that Studio Pens began to grow into the business it is today.

What's the most surprising thing about it?

When I joined my father in the business in 2015, I was stunned by just how many Kaweco fountain pens we were selling! I had no idea that fountain pens were still popular, and I was amazed to discover a huge community of stationery-lovers.

People really do love pens, and Kaweco in particular has a cult following. I’ve learned so much since those early days and have come to be a bit of a Kaweco geek myself in the process!

I think that for many people, writing with a nice pen is an antidote to modern digital life. It is a more concious act - a way to slow down, take time, and enjoy the process of writing a card, letter or journal.

What do you do in the business?

When I first joined the business, I took over the daily customer admin and created a new website. My children were still young, so my working day was short. Ian lives in Surrey, and he shipped all of our orders from the workshop at the bottom of his garden.

As Studio Pens grew, it became clear that we needed more space so, with some trepidation, I agreed to take over the shipping side of the business and in 2017 we moved the warehouse up to Yorkshire, initially to the old stable yard at Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough and then, again for more space, to Follifoot Ridge in 2020, weeks before the first Covid lockdown.

Now, we employ two full time staff in Follifoot who look after products coming in and out, as well as some of the sales admin and marketing.

At 77, Ian is still “commander in chief”; I run the business day to day and Ian takes care of accounts and is my mentor-in-chief (he’s also director of going on holiday, head of fishing, director of pickleball and pilates manager – I don’t know how he fits it all in but who can blame him at 77?!).

How did you end up here?

I had worked with my father in the past, first in my gap year (in those days, we had a factory in Northampton, manufacturing belts for the clothing industry), and then when I was pregnant with my first child, following the death of my mother and after taking voluntary redundancy from the telecoms company I had joined as a graduate seven years earlier.

After we moved to Yorkshire in 2005, when my children were young, I had a couple of part time admin roles, but in 2015 I was ready for a change, and it just so happened that Studio Pens was growing and in need of skills I knew I could offer.

If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I honestly don’t know! If money was no object (nice dream!), I’d maybe re-train as a physiotherapist because how our bodies work, biomechanically, is something I find fascinating and it would be nice to do something that helps people.

What motivates you?

I think the fact that we’re a small family business representing other family businesses really helps with my motivation, because I always know exactly what we’re doing and why. I believe in all of our businesses, so it’s not hard to put all of my energy in to sharing our brands with our customers and a wide audience.

What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

I had no idea what I wanted to do when I left university. I wish I’d known just how many ways there are to earn a living. I have ended up in a job I love, but I spent the first few years of my career doing completely the wrong job!

What excites you about business?

I love meeting people, finding out about their businesses, and working with them to build a brand presence with them. It’s also exciting to see what new ideas our brands come up with and seeing our customers’ reactions to them.

What is your pet hate in business?

My pet hate is when large businesses try to bully us in to accepting unfavourable trading terms just because they are bigger than us. When a large retailer thinks it should be able to buy our products cheaper than a small retailer, and have three times longer to pay invoices, my heckles start to rise – it’s just not fair!

What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Be open minded, and follow your interests, you’re going to spend a long time at work so you need to enjoy it!

Who in business do you most admire, and why?

I really admire my dad, because he has run a number of businesses and has managed to create something pretty special with Studio Pens. He has taught me a lot about running a business and has empowered me to make some big decisions for his business, which must sometimes have been hard!

I also admire Michael Gutberlet, owner of Kaweco – his knowledge of pens is truly encyclopaedic and he’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever worked with. He has created a company with a fantastic product, which puts family and people at its heart.

What moments of your career so far stand out?

This year’s Stationery Awards at the London Stationery Show were a special occasion. We won the Icon award for the Kaweco Classic Sport fountain pen.

It was a stand-out moment for me, because it was recognition of all the work we have done over the past 15 years to build the Kaweco brand in the UK market.

What sets your company apart from the competition?

We aim to represent a small number of brands very well. That way we gain detailed knowledge of our products and can build strong relationships with both our customers and our brands.

What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

We have always insisted on growing at a sustainable rate, without borrowing any money, so that we are as in control of our own destiny as much as possible. This brings its own challenges as we seek to grow within our means.

At the moment, our greatest challenge is space – we’re definitely full to capacity since we took on Marius Fabre!

Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

Over the next five years, we’d like to see our new brand, Marius Fabre, gain a strong UK customer base, and to bring Kaweco and Esterbrook to as yet untapped markets and locations.

Why is it good to do business in Harrogate?

Harrogate is a fantastic place to have a business. We are lucky to have loyal local staff and our business is in a great location – easy to get to and well connected.

We supply some fantastic local businesses such as Art From the Heart on Hornbeam Park, Jespers in Harrogate town centre, and Castlegate Stationers in Wetherby. We also exhibit at Home and Gift every summer and it’s nice to have a trade show on “home turf”.

Factfile

Name: Nikki Devine

Age: 50

Birthplace: Northampton

Job title: Director

Company name: Studio Pens Ltd

Company address: Unit 4C Follifoot Ridge Business Park, Pannal Road, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1DP

Website address: www.studiopens.com

Company founded: 2005

Number of staff: 5