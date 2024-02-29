Watch more of our videos on Shots!

1. In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

We started Artists’ Cottages in 2017 with a view to renovating properties in the area that people couldn’t get a mortgage on, so not depriving the housing market, but to bring them back to life and create a holiday business from it.

Our entire focus has been supporting the Harrogate area, using local tradespeople, and then bringing people to the area to enjoy everything Yorkshire has to offer. We are a family business supporting similar businesses in the area.

2. What's the most surprising thing about it?

Probably the variety of people we meet, from different countries and backgrounds. We have guests from the US, Canada and the Middle East.

Meeting the different needs of all our clients and seeing the level of appreciation we get for providing such a bespoke level of service and high-quality accommodation.

3. What do you do in the business?

I manage everything from sending out the bookings to the meet and greet when guests arrive. It is important that people get to meet us and know we are on hand for the duration of their stay.

I also manage the website and encourage reviews from our guests.

4. How did you end up here?

I have had a varied and exciting career, from working in my parents businesses, a civil servant and a commercial lawyer.

After becoming a mum 34 years ago, I wanted to do something that enabled me to work around my family, but also involve my family.

I love both hospitality and meeting people, so the holiday let business ticked a lot of boxes for me.

5. If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I love art, hence the theme for the cottages, and we love being able to showcase local artists work in them.

I also enjoy renovating furniture, so would definitely do something arty, but I do also love travelling and spending time with my grandchildren.

6. What motivates you?

I love what I am doing, and I am absolutely besotted with the cottages, so that gives me all the energy and drive I need.

Making them different and quirky with things like a turntable and vinyl records to play also gives me a buzz, along with the decor.

7. What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

I grew up with parents running their own businesses, so I know the amount of hard work and effort that is required, and the sacrifices you have to make, but I am willing to do it all.

8. What excites you about business?

Giving employment, and I will be honest it’s about making money, the fact we have created a business I enjoy so much, that I can pass on to my family and children means everything to me.

9. What is your pet hate in business?

The very rare occasions when people leave one of the properties in a mess, as we set them up as a family home, and hope that people will respect the effort we make.

We do make the effort to welcome guests, and we have priced them to attract the right people to stay with us.

Each cottage is unique, and we take pride in the accommodation we offer.

10. What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Follow your heart. If your heart is not in what you are doing, you won’t succeed.

Find out what you enjoy doing and then find a profession that lets you do it.

11. Who in business do you most admire, and why?

The business community in Harrogate, as everyone is so supportive and helps each other out.

From the Chamber of Commerce to networking groups like Handpicked Harrogate and Business Ladies Around Harrogate (BLAH). There is such a sense of community and support that is just brilliant.

12. What moments of your career so far stand out?

Being shortlisted for the Yorkshire and Humberside family Business Awards in 2023 was an amazing achievement.

13. What sets your company apart from the competition?

I would like to think our attention to detail and high standards. From the equipment provided in the cottages from Miele ovens, Neff induction hobs and Le Creuset to the organic produce and coffee/tea we include.

We even provide Treasure Trails to help people discover the local area.

14. What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

Whilst we coped during the pandemic due to the cottages providing a safe space, once people started going abroad again, we did have a challenging time.

Current challenges are the level of VAT and energy costs quadrupling. We ensure the cottages are always warm, but that costs a lot!

15. Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

With the current uncertainty about cost of living it is impossible to do more than live from day to day.

It has just been one challenge after the other for hospitality, but we all face it head on and with a smile.

16. Why is it good to do business in Harrogate?