This week’s In The Company Of features Laura Keyser, of Claro Hill Vets.

In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

We are a small independent vet practice in Pannal for dogs and cats. We offer everything from vaccinations and flea and worming treatment to operations, dental care and diagnostic imaging, including X-rays, ultrasound, and CT scans (diagnostic imaging). We have our own clients and collaborate with other vets who need to use our CT scanner for their patients.

What's the most surprising thing about it?

Laura Keyser, vet surgeon and practice owner at Claro Hill Vets

It’s unusual for vets to have their own CT equipment. It means we can do our own diagnostic imaging on-site and don’t have to refer clients to another specialist vet practice as often. It also means other vets can send their patients to us just for out-patient imaging, avoiding referral and keeping their cases in-house, allowing them to continue the investigations or perform the surgeries. Over 30 vet practices in Yorkshire have used our out-patient service in the first year.

What do you do in the business?

I run the business, am a general practitioner/consulting vet and perform surgeries, with a particular interest in soft tissue. Heather, our other vet, focuses on medicine and is near completion of her medicine certificate.

How did you end up here?

Laura set up her own independent vet practice in 2024

I graduated 17 years ago and have worked in two different first opinion practices and one referral hospital. During this time, I saw many other vet practices being bought out by big corporations and decided I wanted to do something different and do it myself, so I set up my own independent vet practice in 2024. And here I am over a year later!

If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I’d still be a vet and be in my last job working at Swift Referrals.

What motivates you?

Being a small independent vet practice means we can provide a bespoke, personal service to both patients and clients. I love that we can provide continuity of care, allowing us to get to know our clients while offering excellent clinical standards and customer care. The great feedback we get makes it all worthwhile.

What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

The amount of admin involved when running a business and the huge overheads! At vet school, you don’t get taught how to invoice, do payroll or to manage people, so these are things I’ve had to learn along the way. There are lots of different hats you have to wear when you run a veterinary business.

What excites you about business?

Meeting clients and their pets and providing them with the best service and care we possibly can. I also love knowing we will continue to grow while still doing the best for our clients and can continue to provide the high level of service they are used to. The two are not mutually exclusive.

What is your pet hate in business?

Chasing debt! When people visit a hairdresser or go to the supermarket, they expect to pay there and then for the service and goods they have received. Unfortunately, it’s not the same with vets. That means we have to spend a lot of time chasing up payments from both clients and their insurers. It’s a shame because it’s time I’d rather spend with pets and their owners.

What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

To be brave. I am pretty risk-averse, but I still think you should have the courage of your convictions to do what you really believe in. You won’t regret it, but you might regret not following your heart.

Who in business do you most admire, and why?

In this industry, locally, it is my old boss, Stuart Cooke. He built Swift Referrals, where I worked before I set up my own practice and he was a brilliant mentor.

What moments of your career so far stand out?

Opening my own vet practice in January 2024. It’s the best career decision I’ve ever made.

What sets your company apart from the competition?

A few things. We have a CT scanner on-site, which is unusual as most vets have to refer patients to specialist practices for this. We are also independent and, unlike many other practices, not owned by a parent company which means we can offer a really personal level of service.

What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

When we first set up, the cost of the overheads and build which completely exceeded my expectations. Currently, the challenges are unexpected costs which pop up, such as the cost of maintenance for the CT scanner, which is necessary to keep the warranty.

Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

When building the practice, I made sure we had room to expand the team to five full-time (or equivalent) vets. As a working mum myself, I understand people need to have a good work-life balance, so I encourage that in my team and try to make this a welcoming and enjoyable place to work. I’d like to extend our services and offer a referrals service and start operating a 24/7 overnight practice.

Why is it good to do business in this area?

I was born in Adel, north Leeds and live in Ripon, so my heart is in Yorkshire. We have a lovely client base of pet owners in this area and our location means we are accessible from many surrounding areas including north Leeds, Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough.

Factfile

Name: Laura Keyser.

Age: 39.

Birthplace: Leeds.

Job title: Vet surgeon and practice owner.

Company name: Claro Hill Vets.

Company address: Units 7 & 8 Thirkill Park, Thirkill Drive, Pannal, Harrogate, HG3 1GQ.

Company founded: 2024.

Turnover: £550,000 in the first year.

Number of staff: 7.