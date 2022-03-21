In the company of Howells CEO Alexander Walsh, the first Black Briton to row across the Atlantic

Q: In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

A: Howells was started in a spare bedroom by Peter Howells in 1991, to solve the complex issues thrown up around company share plans. Before Howells, who got what, when, why and how was all done manually with reams of paper and a pen. Howells led the way in digitising this process. We handle the whole process on behalf of the company or provide a system for them to do it themselves. In 2015, we added a comprehensive system for managing those who have access to insider information to our services, to fulfil obligations around insider trading. It has been a great success for us.

Q: What’s the most surprising thing about it?

A: Probably the calibre of clients we work with, such as FTSE100 names like M&S, Anglo American and Hargreaves Lansdown. It’s a real privilege to be able to rub shoulders with them from our little office in Harrogate.

Q: What do you do?

A: As CEO I wear many hats, probably to my detriment! Luckily, I have an excellent team who make it all much easier to handle. Our managing director Alastair Hall, and head of technical Sarah Ellis both have a critical eye for detail and bags of experience – with them in my corner, it’s difficult to go too far wrong!

Q: How did you end up here?

A: Following university (Leeds), I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. I followed a dabble in the financial markets at a boutique London stockbroker with a stint training and competing in Crossfit, where I would physically see and earn the results of hard work – not just the financial – although this was unsustainable.

I then spent seven-plus years as an officer in the Army, travelling the world as a part of, and leading, incredible teams of people. In 2019, I had the opportunity to be a member of Force Atlantic, the first British Army team to row the Atlantic Ocean. In doing so I also became the first Black Briton to row across the Atlantic. It was a life-altering event and truly inspiring experience that crystallised in my mind that anything is possible given the right planning, preparation, and mindset.

With this experience, I wanted to make my way in business, and set out to do this in 2020 – just in time for Covid! Living in Harrogate at the time with a young family, I figured an established, cash-flow positive small or medium-sized business would be the best place to weather the pandemic, and where I would securely learn the most and have the greatest influence. Serendipity led me to Howells, and it has proven to be an excellent decision.

Q: If you weren’t doing this, what would you be doing?

A: The most rewarding thing I have done was developing junior soldiers at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, so perhaps I would be involved in the development of young people: care, mentoring or teaching. That said, I suspect I would be running another tech-led service business!

Q: What motivates you?

A: Securing my family’s future is my primary driver – having children really put life into perspective. The environment concerns me, and doing what I can to slow and reverse carbon emissions is high on my list. We have just made a commitment to TechZero, net zero carbon emissions by 2025 at Howells.

Q: What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out?

A: Everyone is the hero in their own story.

Q: What excites you about business?

A: Limitless opportunity. Meeting people, building wealth and travelling are all nice, but business is the mechanism by which real change is made. For better or worse, charity is not accountable to growth and the bottom line, as enterprise is. If we want to see a better world, we need to connect outcomes to financial incentives, and business is the only way I know of to do it.

Q: What is your pet hate in business?

A: Those who bind their sense of self-worth and personal identity to their job. Nothing is personal – it’s only business – and if your role disappeared tomorrow, you’d find another and the world would keep turning!

I suppose this is rooted in an individual’s self-worth, which as business leaders we should be building alongside the job role, using performance as a vehicle to develop our people. So, in a roundabout way – poor leadership!

Q: What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

A: Try everything. Fail fast. Do what you enjoy and you’re more likely to get good enough to be paid for it!

Q: Who in business do you most admire, and why?

A: Those I admire in business mostly come through what I have read. Schwartzman’s What it Takes, for example, was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me to pursue a career in business. However, underpinning it all has been my father. He has been an entrepreneur, starting and running businesses across many sectors for as long as I can remember. Growing up, watching him start, build and exit his companies, makes him the businessperson I most admire – hands down.

Q: What moments of your career so far stand out?

A: Passing out from Sandhurst remains one of the proudest professional days of my life. Making land after the Atlantic row is also right up there. Becoming CEO of an established business at 31 has been a pleasant surprise; and being able to use my position to revamp a business for a sustainable future is a real privilege.

Q: What sets your company apart from the competition?

A: I have not worked in competitor businesses, so I couldn’t say with any real insight. I have, however, seen demos and met some of their people; and can say our product UI/UX [user interface and user experience design] is better, and our team has a heartfelt curiosity about what they do and how best to do it. Competitors may copy product features, but in my view, the latter human element cannot be replicated or bettered.

Q: What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

A: Covid-induced belt tightening from our target market led to a difficult year for sales last year. We have scraped by, and luckily had an excellent start to 2022, so we should more than make up for it. The ongoing pressing issue is the ever-present demand for cash from various projects; in paying for one, we are not doing another potentially cash-generative thing – but as with any business, the magic is in backing the right horse.

Q: Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

A: Yes, but it remains flexible. Another pandemic and World War III have not been accounted for...!

Q: Why is it good to do business in Harrogate?

A: What better environment to do business! Well connected by land and air; great people; tranquil spaces; educated workforce; and excellent eating and drinking!

Factfile:

Name: Alexander Walsh

Age:32

Birthplace: Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Job title: CEO

Company name: Howells

Company address:

Cavendish House,

Freemans Way,

Harrogate HG3 1DH

Website address:

www.howells-associates.com

Company founded:1991

Turnover: £1.5m+