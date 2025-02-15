In The Company Of: How Alan Lazenby and his team support people on their financial journey

This week’s In The Company Of features Alan Lazenby, of Boston Spa, who is managing director of Lazenby’s Financial Services.

1. In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

The world of finance always used to be based on commission, and salespeople calling door to door. When the Retail Distribution Review changed all that in 2012, it created a significant milestone improving standards in the way financial services were both provided and sold. Commission changed to fee advice, products became cheaper, and it was a much better proposition for clients. Having worked in finance all my life, I saw the opportunity to create a family-based financial advice company at this point, and I haven’t looked back since.

2. What's the most surprising thing about it?

Dogs Dash and Dougie are part of the team at Lazenby's Financial Services

That we are exactly that, a family firm, not a large corporate. Our dogs Dash and Dougie are part of the team, and we see our staff and clients as part of the family too. Finance is a very emotive subject and creates stress for about a third of people. Part of our role is also managing those emotions and supporting people in their financial journey.

3. What do you do in the business?

It is my role to decide on the direction of growth and lead the central investment proposition. We manage over £40m worth of investments, with clients across both West and North Yorkshire. I also look after the team and support everyone.

4. How did you end up here?

Alan Lazenby, managing director of Lazenby’s Financial Services

I have worked in finance for over 28 years in companies like Bradford & Bingley, Northern Rock, Legal and General and HSBC. When the regulations changed in 1997 forcing salespeople to take qualifications in finance, I was one of the very first batch of newly qualified advisors. It did however result in a quarter of a million salespeople losing their jobs, as it was no longer just sales, but advice. From there I then set up my own company.

5. If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

Bizarrely I would love to teach history as I have always loved the subject. Everything these days is about the TV and Netflix; people just don’t read enough anymore. In Russia they still make school children read The Gulag Archipelago by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, which most people in Europe rarely get past the first 100 pages, but history is so important, and people ignore it at their peril.

6. What motivates you?

The people I look after, whether it is providing for my family, or in the company. Happy staff mean happy clients, so we provide six weeks holiday a year to ensure they all have time to rest, and things like private healthcare. Also ensuring clients have a comfortable retirement.

7. What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

How difficult it can be and how much you burn through in the first five years. Starting a new company you immediately lose the regular income from your previous work, and whilst I have extensive experience in finance, when you set up your own company you need to know everything about marketing and much more too.

8. What excites you about business?

That every day is different, whether you are visiting clients, or business meetings, you don’t get ever get bored.

9. What is your pet hate in business?

People overpromising and not delivering what they say they will. Honesty is always needed, otherwise you won’t get repeat business.

10. What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

You have got to know two things: one what you enjoy and secondly what your skill set is. Schools are still operating in a 19th century factory operations approach and don’t support this or understand the complexity of business these days.

11. Who in business do you most admire, and why?

Any family business still operating in Britain has to be admired because the number of hurdles you have to jump over to keep going is terrible. It is like being on the sea.

12. What moments of your career so far stand out?

Opening our first office five years after setting up and being able to move out of the loft at home! Getting the pricing right for a new office is also a skill, so you attract the right level of clientele.

13. What sets your company apart from the competition?

Many things, but mainly our ability to arrange bespoke investments tailored to every client. Large corporations have a formulated system and central investment proposition, whereas we are much more flexible for our clients.

14. What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

Without question going into lockdown just as we opened our new offices and having to then all work from home. Current challenges maintaining service standards with an ever-increasing number of clients and planning when to bring in a new member of staff. We need to find the right skill set and qualities, and very few young people are coming into the marketplace.

15. Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

We always have a rolling five year plan, that we review every one to three years, as change happens so quickly these days and you need to adapt your plans.

16. Why is it good to do business in Yorkshire?

You meet a variety of different Yorkshire folk and there is a whole world of finance within Yorkshire. People don’t realise but Leeds is the second biggest financial hub outside of London, not Manchester or Edinburgh. It also has a massive legal, retail and manufacturing base too.

It is great to be based here and from our home in Boston Spa.

Factfile

Name: Alan Lazenby.

Age: 56.

Birthplace: Scunthorpe.

Job title: Managing director.

Company name: Lazenby’s Financial Services.

Company address: 1st Floor Stable Mews Beechwood Estate, Elmete Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2LQ.

Company founded: 2012.

Turnover: Manages £40m.

Number of staff: Five people and two dogs!