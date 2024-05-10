In The Company Of Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024 judge Karen Winspear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week’s In The Company Of features Karen Winspear, building manager at Windsor House and one of the judges for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024.

1. In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

Windsor House was originally built as a hotel in 1903, but is now a thriving business community offering flexible office space overlooking The Valley Gardens.

2. What's the most surprising thing about it?

Karen Winspear

It’s like a village! Newcomers soon discover they know at least one other person – often many more. As such it’s a very friendly place to work.

3. What do you do?

The majority of my working day is spent handling all our new lettings and lease renewals. I also work closely with the FM team to ensure the smooth running of the building, which can involve anything from building maintenance to refurbishment works. No two days are ever the same.

4. How did you end up here?

Karen Winspear, left, with Matthew Stamford and Lyndsay Snodgrass at a drinks reception for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2024 finalists at The Pickled Sprout, Harrogate

Returning after university, I was lucky enough to undertake a placement year in the commercial department at Carter Jonas in Leeds. They are one of our letting agents now and were back then, so I handled some lettings and enquiries for Windsor House all those years ago.

I transferred to their Mayfair office where I worked in the leasehold enfranchisement team for two years – I got to see some amazing properties.

I then transferred back to Leeds and worked in the residential team before leaving after baby number three came along.

Shortly after that, a position came up at Windsor House to work directly for the landlord, which was perfect as I knew the building and the letting agents too. I’ve been here ever since. That’s 12 years – eek!

5. If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I would very much like to open a homeware, lifestyle, flower store in Harrogate. The sort of shop where you would always pick up that special little something you never knew you needed but just had to have.

I know exactly what it would sell and how it would look. One day…

6. What motivates you?

My children. I want them to know what it is to work hard with a good ethic and to be happy.

7. What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

What I know now – about my shop.

8. What excites you about business?

I love helping our tenants to grow within the building, it’s such a rewarding part of my job.

We’ve had a couple of tenants grow so much that they’ve left us to buy their own building. Clearly, I’m sad to see them go but it’s for all the right reasons and, if it’s not wrong to say it, I’m proud of them.

9. What is your pet hate in business?

Grumpiness.

10. What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Dream big, work hard and be kind.

11. Who in business do you most admire, and why?

Anyone who is brave enough to start a new business.

12. What moments of your career so far stand out?

When I started at Windsor House the occupancy was at 40 per cent – we are now, consistently, at over 90 per cent. I’m particularly proud of that.

13. What sets your company apart from the competition?

The community spirit. It has always been there but the Palm Court refurbishment has most definitely helped grow that, as it has given the tenants somewhere to go to be together, to bring their clients to and spend many hours working from.

14. What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

I think people would expect me to say Covid-19 but we focused our attention on those tenants who were experiencing the greatest difficulties and we built a lot of strong relationships during this time.

So, I would say the biggest challenge we have recently faced is rising costs – in particular electricity and gas. Those still rumble on, although will be overcome as we continue to implement energy saving measures such as LED lighting throughout.

15. Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

To continue providing good quality office space, implementing general refurbishment projects and energy saving measures where we can.

16. Why is it good to do business from Harrogate?

The calibre of the entries to this year’s Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards across all sectors tells you why Harrogate is indeed a great place to do business.

It was a joy to judge the entries and I look forward to the awards ceremony and gala dinner on May 23.

Profile

Name: Karen Winspear.

Age: 46.

Birthplace: Dewsbury.

Job title: Building manager.

Company name: Windsor House.

Company address: Cornwall Road.

Company founded: Boultbee Brooks has owned Windsor House since 2015.