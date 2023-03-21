IN THE COMPANY OF: Emily Woodmansey, Audiologist and Managing Director at The Hearing Suite in Harrogate

Name: Emily Woodmansey

Age: 34

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birthplace: Ilkley

Emily Woodmansey, Audiologist and Managing Director at The Hearing Suite in Harrogate

Job title: Audiologist and Managing Director

Company name: The Hearing Suite

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Company address: Highfield House, 52 East Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5LT

Emily Woodmansey, Audiologist and Managing Director at The Hearing Suite in Harrogate

Company founded: 2018

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Number of staff: 7

In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

We help people get their hearing back on track.

We’re a team of audiologists who see people with different degrees of hearing loss and we deal not just with hearing aids but also things like wax blockage and do everything we can to get them hearing well again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early in my career, I worked with several independent hearing clinics and I wanted to replicate the high standards I saw in them for the people local to where I live so I set up my own clinic in Harrogate.

What's the most surprising thing about it?

Our practice manager is my mum and she’s the first person people meet when they come here.

It’s really important to us to have a family ethos at our clinics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do you do in the business?

As well as being the managing director, I’m an audiologist so I spend most of my time in the clinic helping people to improve their hearing.

I mostly help people with their hearing aids but also specialise in tinnitus.

A lot of clients comment on the décor and I’m proud to also be responsible for our interior design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How did you end up here?

My degree is in audiology and I spent time in the NHS, a national chain and then as a clinical lead for Lyric, a specialist hearing aid that’s been described as a contact lens for the ear because you put it in and almost forget about it.

If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I’d either be a florist or work in Betty’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I was little I wanted to be a Betty because being taken there by my grandparents and seeing all the little teapots and elegant women felt magical.

What motivates you?

I am a perfectionist so in my clinical work I always imagine all my clients are secret shoppers and I make sure I do the best for each individual.

What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to build a network because all the success we’ve had is down to becoming part of the community and this is true in both Harrogate and Ilkley.

What excites you about business?

I do best when there’s a challenge.

I like starting something at the beginning and watching it grow and develop and opening our clinic in Ilkley last year is a good example of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is your pet hate in business?

It’s important to me to be kind and not step on people.

What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

To say yes to opportunities even though they are out of your comfort zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early in my career, I had a manager who gave me opportunities and I was too scared to say no but it was one the best things that could’ve happened to me.

For example, one time I got to work with a Danish company that did research into audiology and it was brilliant learning for me and loads of other opportunities came from it.

Who in business do you most admire, and why?

I like Steven Bartlett because he’s good at asking a question and really listening to the answer - even if it’s not the answer he was expecting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I often listen to his podcasts while driving.

I also love Brené Brown and I also have secret heroes in Harrogate some of which are my clients and I love it when they pass on golden nuggets of wisdom to me.

What moments of your career so far stand out?

Taking on our first team member was huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I didn’t intend to do it, I thought it would just be me but when our first audiologist came on board, the depth of collaboration that came from it was incredible.

What sets your company apart from the competition?

Our biggest goal is to have a small group of very happy clients.

We’re not trying to be big and see hundreds of people, it’s more about quality care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We only offer top-of-the-range devices because we want to offer the best.

We’re a specialist team and offer personal and comprehensive care offering.

What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

The biggest challenge for everyone was the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a time of uncertainty and the first period of adversity for us but we were fortunate in only having to close the clinic for six weeks.

Challenges at the moment are trying to grow our team with the right people.

We’re looking for audiologists but we need people with additional skills or those wanting to upskill.

Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Harrogate, we currently have three clinics per day and we’re getting a good foundation in Ilkley however, we have a geographical gap in our offering so we’re looking at what we can do to address that.

We’re also considering how we collaborate with partners and how to grow together.

Why is it good to do business in Harrogate?

I’ve found it a very supportive place to be – people love that it’s where you’re from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other business owners want to support you and there’s a lovely collaborative feel in Harrogate

And luckily we’ve found that in Ilkley too – everyone champions each other so it’s a great place to be.