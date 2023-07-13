Name: Claire Baxter

Company name: Claire Baxter Fine Art

Job title: Owner

This week we are in the company of Claire Baxter, owner of Claire Baxter Fine Art in Pateley Bridge and Knaresborough

Company address: 31 High Street, Pateley Bridge and 3 Castlegate, Knaresborough

Company founded: 2008

Number of staff: 6 – if you include my poor dad who gets roped into all sorts

This week we are in the company of Claire Baxter, owner of Claire Baxter Fine Art in Pateley Bridge and Knaresborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

Claire Baxter Fine Art began when I was struggling to secure an art teaching post back in 2008.

I was pregnant with my first child and as a way to make some money, I decided to start painting, something I hadn’t done properly since my A Levels.

I joined the White Rose Artists, selling my work in the Valley Gardens and started to build up a small fan base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to booking larger shows, getting greater exposure and in 2014, I left teaching to pursue my career as an artist full time.

I opened The Claire Baxter Gallery in Pateley Bridge in 2019 and following its success, the Knaresborough Gallery opened its doors in April of this year.

We not only stock my originals, limited edition prints and fine art cards but also the work of other fantastic Yorkshire artists.

What is your role within the business?

I effectively have to split myself in two – an artist and a businesswoman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I spend most of my time in my home studio planning, designing and painting and overseeing the running of the two galleries.

I deal with everything from accounts, artists, graphic design, shop design, ordering stock, marketing, website maintenance and updates, social media, fairs and exhibitions, trade accounts and everything in between.

I am a self-published artist so that creates its own work, printing and distributing.

I can also be found in one of the galleries one day a week, alternating my time between Pateley Bridge and Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I love to be hands on and be there to meet customers in person and make sure that my staff and galleries have everything they need.

My two gallery managers and their assistants ensure the galleries are effectively run, look fantastic, warm and welcoming and handle customer enquiries.

They also assist in many of my roles including social media, stock control, framing and mounting of prints.

If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I expect I’d still be teaching art.

I loved my job as a teacher and I didn’t leave because I hated it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I left because I had a five year old and a one year old, was teaching three days a week near Castleford, was doing shows and exhibitions and my painting career was really starting to take off so I just had to make a decision.

I absolutely loved working with young people, they are so inspiring, full of thoughts and new ways of doing things –we can learn so much if we just listen.

I found teaching a real privilege as you have such a huge impact on their lives based on trust and responsibility.

What motivates you?

I love to paint – it’s wonderful when you have an idea in your head and then you see it become a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What I paint doesn’t exist in reality, although I paint real locations using photographs as reference, the characters I depict, are from imagination – they tell the story.

This is why painting private commissions is very rewarding as you are able to paint someone’s memory.

A fragment in someone’s mind is captured for everyone else to see and the paintings bring a great deal of joy which is evident when people visit the galleries.

What is one thing that you wish you had known when you started out in business?

I didn’t know anything when I started out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d had experience in retail management after University but I knew nothing about accounts, payroll, VAT, advertising, marketing, property lease... the list goes on.

The thing is, this whole journey was never planned – it’s just grown and I’ve gone with it, working extremely hard and learning fast along the way.

What excites you about business?

I remember when the schools had gone back in the September of 2007 when I didn’t have a job and I sat at my easel staring out of the window wondering ‘how do you actually become an artist? Is it is possible that people make a living out of selling their work? But how?’

I get excited knowing that I have achieved something that is very difficult to do and that there is so much more to do.

My staff and customers big smiley faces make me very happy.

What is your pet hate within business?

That’s a good question, I think it’s the lack of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s very difficult splitting my time between my studio and painting deadlines, the two galleries and my family.

I am blessed to have a very supporting network around me which is why I’m still going.

What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Never believe you can’t do something and find solutions not problems – someone has to do it so why not you?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things do go wrong but it’s those mistakes that you learn from.

The one thing above anything else I have learnt is resilience – if it doesn’t happen first time, it might next.

You have only failed if you stop, otherwise, it’s just part of the journey.

Who in business do you most admire, and why?

Anyone who has started a business from scratch with little experience but takes the knocks, learns and ploughs on through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes a certain character to be able to keep at it every single day, even when you think it’s falling apart.

What moments of your career so far stand out?

When Welcome to Yorkshire asked me to be the Official Artist for the Tour de Yorkshire, that was an unbelievable feeling.

I finally felt as though I had been recognised as a professional artist and that I was heading for exciting things.

I was also bursting with pride last year when I was a finalist for the UK’s most popular published artist with the Fine Art Trade Guild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although I didn’t win, it was fabulous knowing that I must be doing something right if I am in the same company as the other four incredibly talented finalists.

But winning ‘Best Rural Business Award’ this year at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards left me speechless.

What blew me away was the fact it was for the business, not my artwork.

Having no business experience and being plummeted into alien territory, it was very humbling to find myself not only in the same room as these most incredible business people, but to actually be up on stage - just wow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did the Covid-19 pandemic affect your business? If so, how did you adapt during such a tough time and what did you learn?

The Pateley Bridge Gallery had only been open for little over a year when we were hit with Covid-19 and we had to sadly closed its doors.

The future was so uncertain but I continued to paint whilst home-schooling and I kept the business going by using social media to advertise products and then deliver to doorsteps.

The first lockdown came in force the same week that my Tour de Yorkshire Collection was to be released to the media which resulted in the cancellation of the entire 2020 race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was beyond disappointing as I’d put my heart and soul into the role but I gained a great deal of exposure and confidence as I proved to myself that I was up to the task.

Is your business currently experiencing any challenges at the moment?

I think every business on the High Street is experiencing challenges at the moment.

The economic difficulties are hitting us hard, and with art being considered a luxury, we are having to adapt to this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We strive to produce exceptional products and to exceed our customers’ expectations both in the galleries and online.

We go over and beyond, making sure the experience is a positive and enjoyable one, remembered for all the right reasons.

What sets your company apart from the competition?

We are unique as the artwork we sell cannot be found on every High Street.

As independent galleries and a self-published artist, we are able to provide a very personalised service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are more than just an art shop as we have hosted our popular craft workshops at Pateley Bridge including ‘ceramic’ and ‘needle-felt’.

Our galleries are beautiful and we welcome everyone - from muddy walkers and drenched cyclists to small excitable children and our four legged friends.

We want people who would never dream of entering a gallery to be opened up to the world of art.

Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

Yes and no – I think it is so important to be flexible and move with opportunities that come your way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My main aim is to still be trading and riding out these incredibly difficult times.

I would love to open another gallery when the time is right but I think it’s so important to get things right and established before you expand too quickly.

Why is it good to do business in Harrogate?

I grew up in Knaresborough and I have lived in Harrogate for 20 years – between the two galleries.

Yorkshire is at the absolute heart of what I do, my inspiration, so of course I need to centre my business here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad