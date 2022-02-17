IN THE COMPANY OF: Anna Daniels, the Harrogate dietitian turned entrepreneur building her own skincare brand...

Q: In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

A: As a qualified dietitian I was interested in antioxidants in diet and in healthy skin. Initially, I researched ingredients and their proven benefits, which led me into skincare.

I wanted to create a skincare product that only used premium and stable ingredients plus would not contain unnecessary or unethical ingredients. It was important to create a product where every drop in the formula had a direct benefit on the skin.

Anna Daniels, founder of Josie Rose Skincare

Whilst I knew that certain active ingredients benefitted the skin, they were also very drying and could be harsh. My aim was to create a skincare product that was effective and could be used across the age ranges with a simple goal: to improve the health of the skin plus be packaged in recyclable, airless glass to protect the formula and have less packaging waste as a priority. Josie Rose is a family name.

Q: What’s the most surprising thing about it?

A: We were able to create a hydrating retinol product, which did not appear to exist in the UK. Retinol, also known as vitamin A, is recognised as the gold standard in skincare for reducing fine lines and can be used to improve skin tone and texture. As it increases cell turnover it is typically very drying to the skin, leading to damage of the skin’s natural barrier and in turn if used incorrectly actually increases dryness and dehydration leading to fine lines.

Whilst I knew retinol worked, I was testing multiple products on my skin, layering and buffering the ingredient, which was expensive and time-consuming. I was fortunate enough to be working with a team of very talented cosmetic scientists. The formulation took months, but finally we formulated a stable hydrating retinol product. The formulation has the highest dose of retinol available over the counter, and it is micro-encapsulated – it is within a lipid that mimics the skin’s fatty acids – so the ingredient works deeper without any irritation. It also has 23 different active botanicals which reset and calm the skin, along with skin-plumping and hydrating ingredients. It’s an all-in-one night treatment that can be used each evening and saves time and money.

Q: What do you do?

A: I am involved in everything from contacting retailers to broaden distribution, working on social media, PR, marketing and digital. I also work part-time as a specialist dietitian and support patients in mental health and those with severe eating disorders.

A: During my first degree, in Food Science and Nutrition, I learnt a lot about antioxidants in food and wine and it became an ongoing interest. After graduating in Dietetics my interest in antioxidants and ingredients in regard to skincare grew. I knew I couldn’t develop this formulation on my own, so sought out an experienced lab to assist, which proved to be a highlight in the development process.

Q: If you weren’t doing this, what would you be doing?

A: I would continue to work in dietetics, yet I’d still be interested in product development of innovative skincare and functional food products.

Q: What motivates you?

A: I am happy to have had the opportunity to work in a completely new field and to have been able to develop a product I am proud of.

We’ve sent our product to some very experienced skincare influencers and had positive feedback, which is so gratifying. I honestly believe we’ve created something special. That motivates me to continue to create more effective skincare products.

Q: What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

A: I never thought it would be easy, but there have been many bumps and hurdles, and nothing is a given.

I wear many hats and not all of them I wear well, as much of this is new to me. However, I am learning, and that is what it’s all about.

Q: What excites you about business?

A: The opportunity to meet new people and introducing our product into more markets. Developing new products is also exciting.

Q: What is your pet hate in business?

A: The difficulty in getting your message across. Not everyone will be interested and you can feel disheartened, but I hope that through word of mouth and reviews, interest in us will grow and people will be more open to trying our product. I don’t always trust promises made by skincare companies as I have tried so many products that just don’t work. So for us, it’s about gaining customers’ trust to try something new, which will be an ongoing challenge.

Q: What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

A: Focus on your goals. Believe in yourself and listen to feedback, knowing you don’t need to act on everything you hear. There is no correct way, only the right way for you.

Do your market research, plan your work thoroughly and learn with each step, even if slowly, while enjoying the journey.

A: Women in business who have achieved so much: Michelle Obama, Tori Burch, Sylvie Chantecaille.

Q: What moments of your career so far stand out?

A: I did television work as an expert dietitian which was good fun, and I gained confidence from being in front of a crew. But to have set out to create this skincare product from scratch, being successful in grant funding, finding a team, tackling everything from EU regulations to packaging regulations, supply-chain issues, Brexit and Covid has been amazing. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in launching the Dream Mask.

Q: What sets your company apart from the competition?

A: Whilst the skincare market is crammed, we do have a place. We have developed a science-based luxury product. Our product is incredibly high in active ingredients – over a 20 per cent blend – and it works. I don’t wish to create many products, just a simple few that do what they are designed to do.

Q: What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

A: Like most businesses, it would be Covid – the delay in the launch seemed to last a lifetime.

Q: Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

A: Absolutely: we hope to crack the UK market and become a leading niche skincare brand in the UK. To begin with, we want women in North Yorkshire to know about us and tell their friends about us once they have seen the benefits for themselves.

Q: Why is it good to do business in Harrogate?

A: Harrogate is a beautiful town; it is quintessentially the best of Britain. Yorkshire people are welcoming and open to trying new things. Our products are available online and in Hoopers. I look forward to introducing more Harrogate customers to our brand.

Name: Anna Daniels

Age: 39

Birthplace: Sydney, Australia

Job title: Founder and

Registered Dietitian

Company name:

Josie Rose Skincare

Company address:

7 Princes Square,

Harrogate HG1 2NQ

(registered business address)

Website address:

www.josieroseskincare.com

Company founded: 2019

Turnover: n/a (only recently launched October 2021 )