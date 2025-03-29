Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week’s In The Company Of features Allister Nixon, CEO of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) was established in 1837 to support and promote agriculture in the region. Its first objective was to run a major agricultural event. The Great Yorkshire Show first took place in York and was then held in different locations around Yorkshire, until 1951 when YAS purchased its now permanent home, the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, where it has become a four-day event attracting 140,000 visitors each July.

What's the most surprising thing about it?

YAS is lesser known for the work it does year-round. As a registered charity, YAS holds events and organises initiatives throughout the year to support farmers, champion agriculture and educate young people about where their food comes from and how the countryside is managed. Each year, around £500,000 is spent on delivering charitable activities thanks to the profits raised by its family of businesses on the Showground.

What do you do in the business?

I’m the chief executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, which means I oversee the running of the society - a registered charity. Our team organises the Great Yorkshire Show and Springtime Live and we have our commercial business - The Great Yorkshire Events Centre, Fodder and the Harrogate Caravan Park. All profits from those businesses go to help fund the work of the charitable activities team to support and promote farming, food and the countryside.

How did you end up here?

I qualified as a chartered accountant but not with the aim of becoming an accountant but because I felt it was one of the best business qualifications you could get. I then moved into management and industry and spent 20 years working for large plcs in London.

I then felt that I wanted to change gear and deliver value in the public good space rather than for institutional investors.

I had studied at York University, so York was high on the list of places I wanted to live to work in the charitable space.

If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I would love to be a scuba diving instructor or to work in conservation.

What motivates you?

I love to continue to learn, to stretch myself and to deliver a positive impact.

What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

Don’t be afraid to find a mentor who has the experience to support you and from whom you can learn.

What excites you about business?

The people and the relationships you develop. Every conversation is an opportunity to learn something new.

What is your pet hate in business?

Lack of accountability. We all make mistakes - and it is ok to make mistakes - but it’s important to own them. It is how we learn and develop.

What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Learn to listen. It sounds basic but it is essential for any business person.

Who in business do you most admire, and why?

I have been fortunate enough to meet some very inspiring business people around the world but I would have to choose one from my home town of Edinburgh.

Donald McDonald CBE is an entrepreneur and financier who has been incredibly successful. He has also been hugely generous with his time and money for a plethora of philanthropic projects and has had a huge impact across many different areas without feeling the need to shout about it.

What moments of your career so far stand out?

I have enjoyed working in a wide variety of sectors, including newspapers, hospitality, finance, market research, historic houses and now agriculture. I feel I have had a very rich career across a diversity of industries.

What sets your company apart from the competition?

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society is unique in that all profits raised from the family of businesses at the Great Yorkshire Showground – The Great Yorkshire Events Centre, Harrogate Caravan Park and Fodder – are invested back into supporting agriculture. We are also supported by a significant number of volunteers and they, along with the small team, are the cornerstone of the society’s success.

What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

We have experienced many challenges over the years, including the Foot and Mouth outbreak, the Covid pandemic and the weather. We work hard to ensure the showground is as resilient as possible but on the first day of the 2024 show we experienced brutal weather conditions again. I am pleased to say we were able to overcome this with a lot of hard work.

We believe the Great Yorkshire Show is the premier agricultural event in the country and the challenge is keeping it fresh and interesting while retaining its traditions and keeping agriculture firmly at the core.

Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

We have a five-year strategy which sets out the society’s aims, which include ensuring its financial security, delivering impactful charitable support, developing the society’s brand and attracting and retaining talent. Everyone who works for the society has an important role to play in ensuring the society is successful.

Why is it good to do business in Harrogate and the wider district?

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society has strong and long-standing connections and relationships with the town and district. We are proud to be part of the Harrogate community and to generate more than £70m for the local economy.

Factfile

Name: Allister Nixon.

Age: 53.

Birthplace: I am a South African born Scotsman who loves Yorkshire.

Job title: CEO.

Company name: Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Company address: Regional Agricultural Centre, Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ.

Company founded: 1837.

Turnover: £13.5m.

Number of staff: We have a core team of 106 which we then flex up to 350 for the Great Yorkshire Show, together with a further 600 volunteers.