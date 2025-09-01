For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are for sale across the district.

There are lots of businesses for sale across the Harrogate district at the moment so we have decided to take a look at some of them…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1 . Restaurant This restaurant on Princes Square in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £30,000 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Restaurant This restaurant on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £135,000 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Retail Premises This retail premises on Market Place in Knaresborough is for sale with Montpellier Property for £260,000 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Restaurant This restaurant on Cheltenham Road in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £149,950. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales