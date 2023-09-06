News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Two children and woman killed following collision between Harrogate and Ripon
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Victims named following collision on major road between Harrogate and Ripon
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
We take a look at 21 unique businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate districtWe take a look at 21 unique businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate district
We take a look at 21 unique businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate district

IN PICTURES: We take a look at 21 unique businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate district – including including cafes, restaurants and fish and chip shops

For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are currently up for sale across the Harrogate district.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST

There are some very interesting businesses currently for sale across the district at the moment and here we take a look at some of them...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This restaurant/café on Regent Parade in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £89,950

1. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Regent Parade in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £89,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This commercial property on Main Street in Kirkby Malzeard is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £400,000

2. Commercial Property

This commercial property on Main Street in Kirkby Malzeard is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £400,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This restaurant/café on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £99,950

3. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £99,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This restaurant/café on St Winifreds Avenue in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £74,950

4. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on St Winifreds Avenue in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £74,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate