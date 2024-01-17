News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
We take a look at 21 quirky businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate districtWe take a look at 21 quirky businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate district
We take a look at 21 quirky businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate district

IN PICTURES: We take a look at 21 quirky businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate district – including fish and chip shops, hairdressers and cafés

For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are currently up for sale across the district.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:11 GMT

There are some quirky businesses currently for sale across the Harrogate district at the moment and here we take a look at some of them…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This restaurant/café on Kings Road in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £41,500

1. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Kings Road in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £41,500 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This restaurant/café on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £79,500

2. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £79,500 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This fish and chip shop on Coronation Avenue in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £59,950

3. Fish and Chip Shop

This fish and chip shop on Coronation Avenue in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £59,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This restaurant/café on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £79,950

4. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £79,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate