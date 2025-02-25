We take a look at 21 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate districtWe take a look at 21 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district
IN PICTURES: We take a look at 21 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district – including takeaways, butchers and cafes

By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Feb 2025, 16:05 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 09:21 BST
For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are for sale across the district.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This retail premises on Commercial Street in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £29,000

1. Retail Premises

This retail premises on High Street in Boroughbridge is for sale with Alan J Picken for £35,000

2. Retail Premises

This takeaway on Commercial Street in Harrogate is for sale Ernest Wilson for £120,000

3. Takeaway

This fish and chip shop on Coronation Avenue in Harrogate is for sale Ernest Wilson for £34,950

4. Fish & Chip Shop

