IN PICTURES: We take a look at 19 quirky businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate district – including fish and chip shops, hairdressers and cafes

For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are currently up for sale across the district.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Nov 2023, 16:13 GMT

There are some quirky businesses currently for sale across the Harrogate district at the moment and here we take a look at some of them…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This restaurant/café on Kings Road in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £15,000

1. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Kings Road in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £15,000 Photo: Zoopla

This retail premises on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £19,950

2. Retail Premises

This retail premises on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £19,950 Photo: Zoopla

This commercial property on Beulah Street in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £19,950

3. Commercial Property

This commercial property on Beulah Street in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £19,950 Photo: Zoopla

This restaurant/café on Castlegate in Knaresborough is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £28,000

4. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Castlegate in Knaresborough is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £28,000 Photo: Zoopla

