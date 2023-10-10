News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: We take a look at 19 interesting businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate district – including cafes, restaurants, hairdressers and fish and chip shops

For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are currently up for sale across the Harrogate district.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:21 BST

There are some very interesting businesses currently for sale across the district at the moment and here we take a look at some of them...

This retail premises on Leeds Road in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £250,000

1. Retail Premises

This retail premises on Leeds Road in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £250,000 Photo: Zoopla

This restaurant/café on Regent Parade in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £89,950

2. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Regent Parade in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £89,950 Photo: Zoopla

This commercial property on Main Street in Kirkby Malzeard is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £400,000

3. Commercial Property

This commercial property on Main Street in Kirkby Malzeard is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £400,000 Photo: Zoopla

This restaurant/café on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £79,950

4. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate is currently for sale with Alan J Picken for £79,950 Photo: Zoopla

