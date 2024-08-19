We take a look at 19 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate districtWe take a look at 19 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district
IN PICTURES: We take a look at 19 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district – including restaurants, cafes and a butchers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Aug 2024, 16:06 BST
For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are for sale across the district.

There are lots of businesses for sale across Harrogate the moment so we have decided to take a look at some of them…

This restaurant/café on High Street in Knaresborough is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £124,950

1. Restaurant/Café

This commercial property on Cambridge Road in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £149,950

2. Commercial Property

This commercial property on Oxford Street in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £14,950

3. Commercial Property

This retail premises at Ripley Castle in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £49,950

4. Retail Premises

