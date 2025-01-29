We take a look at 19 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate districtWe take a look at 19 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district
IN PICTURES: We take a look at 19 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district – including fish and chip shops, pubs and cafes

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:05 BST
For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are for sale across the district.

There are lots of businesses for sale across the Harrogate district at the moment so we have decided to take a look at some of them…

This restaurant on Albert Street in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £79,950

1. Restaurant

This pub/bar on The Ginnel in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £99,950

2. Pub/Bar

This retail premises on High Street in Knaresborough is for sale with Montpellier Property for £140,000

3. Retail Premises

This restaurant on Commercial Street in Harrogate is for sale Ernest Wilson for £105,000

4. Restaurant

