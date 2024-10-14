We take a look at 17 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate districtWe take a look at 17 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district
We take a look at 17 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district

IN PICTURES: We take a look at 17 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district – including cafes, pubs and restaurants

By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Oct 2024, 16:11 BST
For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are for sale across the district.

There are lots of businesses for sale across Harrogate the moment so we have decided to take a look at some of them…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This retail premises on Commercial Street in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £74,950

1. Retail Premises

This retail premises on Commercial Street in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £74,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This restaurant/café on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £215,000

2. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £215,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This fish and chip shop on Coronation Avenue in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £46,000

3. Fish & Chip Shop

This fish and chip shop on Coronation Avenue in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £46,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This restaurant/café on High Street in Knaresborough is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £124,950

4. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on High Street in Knaresborough is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £124,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice