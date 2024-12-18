We take a look at 17 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate districtplaceholder image
We take a look at 17 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district

IN PICTURES: We take a look at 17 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district – including cafes, butchers and pubs

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Dec 2024, 16:06 BST
For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are for sale across the district.

There are lots of businesses for sale across the Harrogate district at the moment so we have decided to take a look at some of them…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This retail premises on Regent Parade in Harrogate is for sale with Montpellier Property for £375,000

1. Retail Premises

This retail premises on Regent Parade in Harrogate is for sale with Montpellier Property for £375,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This garage on Regent Parade in Harrogate is for sale with Montpellier Property for £550,000

2. Garage

This garage on Regent Parade in Harrogate is for sale with Montpellier Property for £550,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This restaurant on Market Place in Knaresborough is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £29,950

3. Restaurant

This restaurant on Market Place in Knaresborough is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £29,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This retail premises on Market Place in Knaresborough is for sale with Starkeys Charted Surveyors for £285,000

4. Retail Premises

This retail premises on Market Place in Knaresborough is for sale with Starkeys Charted Surveyors for £285,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice