IN PICTURES: We take a look at 15 interesting businesses that are currently for sale across the Harrogate district

For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are currently up for sale across the Harrogate district.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

There are some very interesting businesses currently for sale across the district at the moment and here we take a look at some of them...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This commercial property on Chatsworth Road in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £185,000

1. Commercial Property

This commercial property on Chatsworth Road in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £185,000 Photo: Zoopla

This fish and chip shop on Grantley Drive in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £64,950

2. Fish & Chip Shop

This fish and chip shop on Grantley Drive in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £64,950 Photo: Zoopla

This pub/bar on The Ginnel in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £75,000

3. Pub/Bar

This pub/bar on The Ginnel in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £75,000 Photo: Zoopla

This pub/bar on Cheltenham Road in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £49,950

4. Pub/Bar

This pub/bar on Cheltenham Road in Harrogate is currently for sale with Ernest Wilson for £49,950 Photo: Zoopla

