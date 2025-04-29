We take a look at 15 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate districtWe take a look at 15 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district
IN PICTURES: We take a look at 15 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district – including restaurants, shops and cafes

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Apr 2025, 16:05 BST
For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are for sale across the district.

There are lots of businesses for sale across the Harrogate district at the moment so we have decided to take a look at some of them…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This retail premises on Market Place in Knaresborough is for sale with Starkeys Chartered Surveyors for £285,000

1. Retail Premises

This retail premises on Market Place in Knaresborough is for sale with Starkeys Chartered Surveyors for £285,000 Photo: Zoopla

This restaurant on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £75,000

2. Restaurant

This restaurant on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £75,000 Photo: Zoopla

This restaurant on Castle Courtyard in Knaresborough is for sale with Alan J Picken for £15,000

3. Restaurant

This restaurant on Castle Courtyard in Knaresborough is for sale with Alan J Picken for £15,000 Photo: Zoopla

This retail premises on High Street in Knaresborough is for sale with Mawsons for £100,000

4. Retail Premises

This retail premises on High Street in Knaresborough is for sale with Mawsons for £100,000 Photo: Zoopla

Related topics:Harrogate
