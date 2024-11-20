We take a look at 15 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate districtWe take a look at 15 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district
We take a look at 15 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district

IN PICTURES: We take a look at 15 businesses that are for sale across the Harrogate district – including fish and chip shops, retail premises and cafes

By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Nov 2024, 16:07 GMT
For those who fancy quitting the day job, we take a look at some businesses that are for sale across the district.

There are lots of businesses for sale across the Harrogate district at the moment so we have decided to take a look at some of them…

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This restaurant/café on High Street in Knaresborough is for sale with Alan J Picken for £24,950

1. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on High Street in Knaresborough is for sale with Alan J Picken for £24,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This retail premises on Commercial Street in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £74,950

2. Retail Premises

This retail premises on Commercial Street in Harrogate is for sale with Alan J Picken for £74,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This restaurant/café on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £215,000

3. Restaurant/Café

This restaurant/café on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £215,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This fish and chip shop on Coronation Avenue in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £34,950

4. Fish & Chip Shop

This fish and chip shop on Coronation Avenue in Harrogate is for sale with Ernest Wilson for £34,950 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice