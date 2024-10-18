Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across the district where you can enjoy the much-loved dish.
To help you out, in no particular order, these are some of the best places to get your fish and chips, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...
1. Bradleys
Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY Photo: Archive
2. Oliver's
Located at 34 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA Photo: Archive
3. Coronation Fisheries
Located at 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY Photo: Archive
4. Harrogate Fisheries
Located at 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ Photo: Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.