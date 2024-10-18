We take a look at the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers
We take a look at the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

IN PICTURES: These are the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Oct 2024, 12:45 BST
When it comes to places to get fish and chips in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across the district where you can enjoy the much-loved dish.

To help you out, in no particular order, these are some of the best places to get your fish and chips, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY

1. Bradleys

Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 34 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA

2. Oliver's

Located at 34 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY

3. Coronation Fisheries

Located at 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ

4. Harrogate Fisheries

Located at 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice