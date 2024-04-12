We take a look at some of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at some of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers
We take a look at some of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

IN PICTURES: These are the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to fish and chips shops, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:05 BST

Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across Harrogate where you can enjoy the much-loved dish.

To help you out, in no particular order, these are some of the best places to get your fish and chips – as chosen by you...

Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY

1. Bradleys

Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 241 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 3EY

2. The Wharfe of Harrogate

Located at 241 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 3EY Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 34 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA

3. Oliver's

Located at 34 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ

4. Harrogate Fisheries

Located at 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate