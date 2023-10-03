News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are the 18 pubs and bars in the Harrogate district that made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 has been released and 18 pubs across Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon have made the list.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:29 BST

The guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the country, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

Nik Antona, CAMRA Chairman, said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

“I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the United Kingdom and support them for generations to come.”

The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 is out now and for more information, visit camra.org.uk

Located at Church Row, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, HG3 1QW

1. Smiths Arms, Harrogate

Located at Church Row, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, HG3 1QW Photo: Archive

Located at 38 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH

2. The Disappearing Chin, Harrogate

Located at 38 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH Photo: Archive

Located at Harrogate Station, Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1TE

3. Harrogate Tap, Harrogate

Located at Harrogate Station, Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1TE Photo: Archive

Located at 7 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH

4. The Little Ale House, Harrogate

Located at 7 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH Photo: Archive

