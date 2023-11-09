IN PICTURES: These are the 15 best places to go for Afternoon Tea in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

When it comes to places to go for Afternoon Tea in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

Afternoon Tea is a tea-related ritual that was introduced in Britain in the early 1840s.

It evolved as a 'mini meal' to stem the hunger and anticipation of an evening meal at 8pm.

Afternoon Tea is a meal composed of sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, sweet pastries and cakes.

There are plenty of places in Harrogate where you can enjoy the 'mini meal' that has increased in popularity over the years.

To help you out, here are the fifteen best places to go for Afternoon Tea in the Harrogate district, according to Google Reviews...

1 . Scarlett's Vintage Tea Rooms Located at 3a Green Dragon Yard, Knaresborough, HG5 8AU │ Google Reviews Rating: 4.8 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . Pink Door Located at 150 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5HY │ Google Reviews Rating: 4.8 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . Rudding Park Located at Rudding Lane, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1JH │ Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

4 . Bettys Café Tea Rooms Located at 1 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU │ Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Archive Photo Sales