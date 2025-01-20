We take a look at 19 of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district according to TripadvisorWe take a look at 19 of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district according to Tripadvisor
IN PICTURES: These are 19 of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district according to Tripadvisor

By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:05 BST
When it comes to cafés across the Harrogate district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

Are you looking for a new café to visit or you just want to know that your favourite is one of the best in town?

These are some of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district according to Tripadvisor...

Located at 49 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NL

1. Tilly Peppers

Located at 49 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NL Photo: Archive

Located at 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH

2. Café Lago Di Como

Located at 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH Photo: Archive

Located at 1A Royal Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ

3. Hoxton North

Located at 1A Royal Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ Photo: Archive

Located at Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ

4. Fodder - Farm Shop and Cafe

Located at Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ Photo: Archive

