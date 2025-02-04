We take a look at 17 of the best nail salons in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readersplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: These are 17 of the best nail salons in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Feb 2025, 16:05 BST
When it comes to nail salons across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best according to you.

Are you looking for a new nail salon or you just want to know that yours is one of the best in town?

In no particular order, these are some of the best nail salons across the Harrogate district as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at 18A Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, HG1 5HB

1. The Treatment Rooms

Located at 18A Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, HG1 5HB Photo: Archive

Located at 41 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0HB

2. The Nailery

Located at 41 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0HB Photo: Archive

Located at 26 East Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5LT

3. Chalmers & Elder

Located at 26 East Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5LT Photo: Archive

Located at 1B Bolton Street, Harrogate, HG1 5JA

4. Just Nails

Located at 1B Bolton Street, Harrogate, HG1 5JA Photo: Archive

