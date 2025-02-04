IN PICTURES: These are 17 of the best nail salons in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

Are you looking for a new nail salon or you just want to know that yours is one of the best in town?
In no particular order, these are some of the best nail salons across the Harrogate district as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...
1. The Treatment Rooms
Located at 18A Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, HG1 5HB Photo: Archive
2. The Nailery
Located at 41 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0HB Photo: Archive
3. Chalmers & Elder
Located at 26 East Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5LT Photo: Archive
4. Just Nails
Located at 1B Bolton Street, Harrogate, HG1 5JA Photo: Archive