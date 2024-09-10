We take a look at 17 of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readersplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: These are 17 of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Sep 2024, 16:11 BST
When it comes to cafés across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit according to you.

Are you looking for a new café to visit or you just want to know that your favourite is one of the best in town?

In no particular order, here are some of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers…

Located at 43 St Winifred's Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8LT

1. The Saints Coffee

Located at 43 St Winifred's Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8LT Photo: Archive

Located at 49 Tower Street, Harrogate, HG1 1HS

2. Slingsby's

Located at 49 Tower Street, Harrogate, HG1 1HS Photo: Archive

Located at 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH

3. Café Lago Di Como

Located at 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH Photo: Archive

Located at 12 Cambridge Road, Harrogate, HG1 1PB

4. Artizan Cafe & Creative Space

Located at 12 Cambridge Road, Harrogate, HG1 1PB Photo: Archive

