We take a look at 17 of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

IN PICTURES: These are 17 of the best cafés to visit in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to cafés across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit according to you.