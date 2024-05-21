We asked Harrogate readers to recommend their favourite small businesses across the district - and we had so many responses.
From hairdressers to florists, we received more than 100 recommendations from residents promoting their favourite small businesses and telling us why they love them so much.
Here are just fifteen of the best small businesses across the Harrogate district as chosen by you…
1. Regal Flowers, Harrogate
This shop is brimming with stunning blooms full of colour and delightful scents, ready to inspire. Their expert team of florists are on hand to create bespoke floral arrangements of your choice or, should you be in a hurry, there are plenty of bouquets, gift wrapped plants and gift ideas ready and waiting. Rob Keown said: "They are such an amazing bunch who always go above and beyond to help their customers in all that they do." Photo: Archive
2. Painting Pots, Knaresborough
This small business offers a wide selection of bisqueware to paint including plates, mugs, vases, cookie jars, money boxes, keepsake decorations and special seasonal pieces. Laura Tune said: "A wonderful ceramic studio full of gorgeous pottery that you can let your creativity go wild on. Great for kids parties, the ever popular ladies night and craft workshops." Photo: Archive
3. Crown Jewellers of Harrogate
This delightful family jewellers, run by Stephen and Sue, opened in July 2000. It offers a beautiful selection of vintage and pre-owned gold, platinum and gemstone jewellery from luxury diamonds to contemporary silver pieces. Louise Haylock Passerello said: "The shop front may be small but the friendly welcome is huge and there’s a vast array of gorgeous jewellery both pre-owned and new. Their level of expertise is second to none. I know that many of us absolutely love this little gem of a shop." Photo: Archive
4. Imagined Things, Harrogate
This small business is a proud independent bookshop that sells an eclectic mix of books across a range of genres for adults, young adults and children. They also sell a unique range of cards, stationery and gifts to satisfy bibliophiles and non-bibliophiles alike. Ann Marchant-Daisley said: "They have really helpful staff, good range of books and they can order if they don’t have it." Photo: Archive
