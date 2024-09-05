We take a look at 15 of the best places to go for breakfast in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readersplaceholder image
We take a look at 15 of the best places to go for breakfast in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best places to go for breakfast in the Harrogate district – as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:03 BST
When it comes to places to go for breakfast in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

In no particular order, here are some of the best places to go for breakfast across the district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at 1 West Lea Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 0AT

1. kitchen & koffee

Located at 1 West Lea Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 0AT Photo: Archive

Located at 1A Royal Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ

2. Hoxton North

Located at 1A Royal Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ Photo: Archive

Located at 31 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH

3. Nomad Cafe & Deli

Located at 31 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH Photo: Archive

Located at 24 Commercial Street, Harrogate, HG1 1TY

4. Lilly's

Located at 24 Commercial Street, Harrogate, HG1 1TY Photo: Archive

Related topics:Harrogate
