A roast dinner is a British classic and there are plenty of places across the Harrogate district where you can enjoy the much-loved dish.
To help you out, these are some of the best places to go for a Sunday roast dinner as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...
1. The Pickled Sprout
Located at 1 John Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JZ Photo: Archive
2. The Square & Compass
Located at Rigton Hill, North Rigton, Leeds, LS17 0DJ Photo: Archive
3. The Nelson Inn
Located at Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG3 2BU Photo: Archive
4. William & Victoria
Located at 6 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA Photo: Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.