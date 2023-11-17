IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district according to Tripadvisor
When it comes to places to get fish and chips across Harrogate, there is plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Nov 2023, 16:07 GMT
Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across Harrogate district where you can enjoy the much-loved popular dish
To help you out, here are fifteen of the best places to get your fish and chips from according to Tripadvisor...
