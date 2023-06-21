News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Body found by police during search for missing Sophie Lambert from Harrogate
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy from Harrogate
Body found after police search river for missing woman
Town sign new goalkeeper following his release by Premier League new boys
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
We take a look at 15 establishments in the Harrogate district that have recently been awarded a new food hygiene rating from the Food Standards AgencyWe take a look at 15 establishments in the Harrogate district that have recently been awarded a new food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency
We take a look at 15 establishments in the Harrogate district that have recently been awarded a new food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency

IN PICTURES: These are 15 establishments in the Harrogate district that have recently been awarded a new food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency

A number of establishments across the Harrogate district have recently received a new food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:53 BST

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the Harrogate businesses that have recently been awarded a food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency...

Located at Manse Lane, Knaresborough, HG5 8NQ | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 7 June

1. Sandwiches Unlimited

Located at Manse Lane, Knaresborough, HG5 8NQ | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 7 June Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Located at Otley Road, Harrogate, HG2 0DP | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 25 May

2. So! Bar and Eats

Located at Otley Road, Harrogate, HG2 0DP | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 25 May Photo: So! Bar and Eats

Photo Sales
Located at Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1TB | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 19 May

3. Zizzi

Located at Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1TB | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 19 May Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JU | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 16 May

4. Côte Brasserie

Located at Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JU | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 16 May Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HarrogateFood Standards AgencyFood hygiene ratings