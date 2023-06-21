A number of establishments across the Harrogate district have recently received a new food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the Harrogate businesses that have recently been awarded a food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency...

1 . Sandwiches Unlimited Located at Manse Lane, Knaresborough, HG5 8NQ | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 7 June

2 . So! Bar and Eats Located at Otley Road, Harrogate, HG2 0DP | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 25 May

3 . Zizzi Located at Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1TB | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 19 May

4 . Côte Brasserie Located at Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JU | This establishment was awarded a five star food hygiene rating on 16 May