IN PICTURES: The best places to go for Afternoon Tea in the Harrogate district to celebrate Mother’s Day according to the Yorkshire Food Guide

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:05 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 15:08 BST
When it comes to places to go for Afternoon Tea in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places.

To celebrate Mother’s Day (30 March), why not treat yourself and your mum to an afternoon full of sandwiches, cakes and tea.

The Yorkshire Food Guide has created a list of some of the best places to go for Afternoon Tea across the Harrogate district.

The Yorkshire Food Guide highlights the region's best restaurants, cafes, local food producers, traditional dishes and festivals, offering a comprehensive resource for exploring the county’s rich culinary traditions and vibrant food scene.

The Yorkshire Food Guide have also provided a variety of offers and discounts that you can enjoy.

Located at Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2HU

1. DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa

Located at Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2HU Photo: Archive

Located at Church Street, Goldsborough, Knaresborough, HG5 8NR

2. Goldsborough Hall

Located at Church Street, Goldsborough, Knaresborough, HG5 8NR Photo: Archive

Located at 11 Prospect Place, Harrogate, HG1 1LB

3. Hotel du Vin

Located at 11 Prospect Place, Harrogate, HG1 1LB Photo: Archive

Located at Ripon, HG4 3ET

4. Grantley Hall

Located at Ripon, HG4 3ET Photo: Archive

