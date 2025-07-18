We take a look at the best places to get an ice cream in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readersplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: The best places to get an ice cream in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:05 BST
When it comes to places for ice cream across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best according to you.

With the school summer holidays just around the corner, why not treat the family and head out for an ice cream.

In no particular order, these are some of the best places to get an ice cream in the district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers…

Located at 125 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NU

1. Vanilli's

Located at 125 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NU Photo: Archive

Located at 1 Main Street, Ripley, Harrogate, HG3 3AX

2. Ripley Store

Located at 1 Main Street, Ripley, Harrogate, HG3 3AX Photo: Archive

Located at Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1AE

3. C&M Ices

Located at Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1AE Photo: Archive

Located at Home Farm, Ripon, HG4 3EP

4. G&T's Ice Cream

Located at Home Farm, Ripon, HG4 3EP Photo: Archive

